

This isn’t LeBron James’s first Game 7 rodeo. It’s actually his eighth. (Phil Long/AP)

The Cleveland Cavaliers head into TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics with LeBron James seeking to make his eighth straight NBA Finals.

It will, coincidentally, be the eighth time in James’s 15-year NBA career that he’s played in a Game 7 in a playoff series. And, like everything else he’s been part of, his numbers are absurd, with averages of 34.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Here is a look at each of those games, in chronological order, before tonight’s action begins at 8:30 in Boston:

May 21, 2006: Eastern Conference semifinals in Detroit

Detroit Pistons 79, Cleveland Cavaliers 61

In James’s third season, he made his first trip to the playoffs. And, after advancing to the second round by beating the Washington Wizards, he faced a Pistons team that was in the midst of a streak of six consecutive runs to, at minimum, the Eastern Conference finals.

That means James didn’t get the job done this time — though he did have 27 points, eight rebounds and two assists in almost 47 minutes in a lopsided Detroit victory that saw the rest of Cleveland’s roster combine to shoot 9-for-41 and score 34 points. James would exact revenge on Detroit the following year, however, when he’d lead Cleveland past the Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals to reach the NBA Finals for the first time.

May 18, 2008: Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston

Boston Celtics 97, Cleveland Cavaliers 92

Despite it being a loss, this is one of the iconic performances of James’s career. Facing off against Paul Pierce, James had a spectacular game — scoring 45 points to go with five rebounds, six assists in two steals in nearly 47 minutes. But Pierce had a heck of a game himself, scoring 41 points, and P.J. Brown hit a couple of key late jumpers to allow the Celtics to — barely — survive. They’d go on to win the title.

June 9, 2012: Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Miami Heat 101, Boston Celtics 88

After James had the game of his career in Boston in Game 6, bringing the series back to the shores of Biscayne Bay, there was no way Miami was going to lose this game. And, just to make sure, James was brilliant: playing all but 28 seconds of the game, he had 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Losing one of those final two games of that series would have led to wholesale changes in Miami; instead, the Heat went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games to capture the first title of James’s career.

June 3, 2013: Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Miami Heat 99, Indiana Pacers 76

While the Heat stampeded through the East for the first four years of this decade, their battles with the Pacers became a pretty heated rivalry. Its peak came in 2013, when Indiana pushed Miami the distance in the East finals.

But just like Indiana’s many battles with Michael Jordan in the 1990s, these always end the same way: with the iconic player of his generation preventing them from making the NBA Finals. This time, it was James going for 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in over 40 minutes.

June 20, 2013: NBA Finals in Miami

Miami Heat 95, San Antonio Spurs 88

This series will always be remembered for one of the most iconic shots in NBA history: Ray Allen’s corner three-pointer to tie Game 6 at the end of regulation, a game Miami would go on to win in overtime and force Game 7.

The final game of that series, however, was nearly as dramatic, with it going down to the last minutes of the fourth quarter before the Heat would eventually win. James collected his second straight NBA Finals MVP award after closing the series out with 37 points, 12 rebounds four assists and two steals in 45 minutes, while also shooting the ball extremely well (12-for-23 overall, 5-for-10 from three and a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line).

June 19, 2016: NBA Finals in Oakland

Cleveland Cavaliers 93, Golden State Warriors 89

This game, of course, not only delivered Cleveland its first championship in more than a half century, but it also produced the iconic image of James’s career: The Block. His chasedown stop of Andre Iguodala on a fast break became the symbolic image of Cleveland’s incredible comeback from a three-games-to-one deficit against the Warriors, who had set the NBA record that season with 73 victories in the regular season.

James did far more than just block that shot in the game, though. Playing 47 minutes, he finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two other blocks.

April 29, 2018: Eastern Conference quarterfinals in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers 105, Indiana Pacers 101

James hadn’t lost a first-round playoff game since 2012 entering this season. But then he found himself engaged in a seven-game slugfest with the upstart Pacers, who carried over their impressive regular season play into the playoffs, and gave James all he could handle.

But, once again, he proved to be too much for them. Playing the first 34 minutes of the game before having to go to the locker room and be treated for dehydration, James still had a remarkable performance: 45 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 43 minutes, going 16-for-25 from the field, 2-for-3 from three and 11-for-15 from the foul line to keep this season alive — eventually leading to tonight’s showdown with the Celtics.

Schedule:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (series tied, 3-3): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

