

The Warriors are champions once more. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

NBA Finals: Game 4

Golden State Warriors 108, Cleveland Cavaliers 85

Series: Golden State wins, 4-0

CLEVELAND — The Golden State Warriors were the prohibitive favorites to win a second straight championship entering these NBA Finals. After completing a four-game sweep, they proved why.

The Warriors were dominant Friday night, routing the Cavaliers 108-85 to claim their third NBA crown in four years — all with Cleveland as their opponent. It was a performance befitting a team that will go down among the greats in the history of the sport.

A team that appears to be in the early stages of a dynasty, Golden State was ferocious on defense and seamlessly smooth on offense.

The Warriors produced seven steals and 13 blocks while defending and 14 three-pointers, 25 assists and just eight turnovers when they had the ball — evidence of what the team is capable of when focused, as Golden State clearly was in the clincher.

Most importantly, the Warriors’ two former MVP winners, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, were locked in. Curry had 37 points, including going 7-for-15 from three, while Durant followed up his 43-point performance in Game 3 with his first triple-double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — in an NBA Finals game en route to being named the series MVP.

LeBron James, meanwhile, had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 41 minutes, as his incredible playoff run came to a quiet end. He checked out for the final time with 4:03 remaining to a standing ovation, as well as an MVP chant from the fans here inside Quicken Loans Arena.

The question now is whether it was the final time James will have played a game in Cleveland, with free agency looming for him this summer.

[Brewer: LeBron James’s latest destination drama plays out at the NBA Finals]

For Golden State, though, Friday night’s victory moved the franchise into rarefied air. The Warriors’ successful title defense marked the 13th time in NBA history a team has won at least two in a row, and they became the seventh franchise to do so, joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

Claiming a third title in four years puts the Warriors in even rarer company. It’s only happened six other times in NBA history — the last being when the Lakers won three titles in a row from 2000-02.

Still, the air of inevitability that came with this championship made for a different feeling than, say, how the Washington Capitals celebrated winning the Stanley Cup the previous night. While that was a joyous celebration after decades of heartbreak, the Warriors getting the result they were always expected to felt more like a relief after a long slog of a season, a result long expected and predicted by many before the season tipped off.

The weight of expectations have hung over this team from the moment the Warriors added Kevin Durant to a team that won an NBA-record 73 games two years ago.

Last season, the newness of Durant’s arrival propelled the Warriors forward. They cruised to 67 wins, then looked utterly dominant in posting a 16-1 record in the postseason — including winning their first 15 games of the playoffs — that was capped by beating the Cavaliers in five games to win the title.

This season, though, things were far different. Golden State suffered a rash of injuries, seeing all four of their all-stars miss at least nine games, led by Curry sitting for 37 — including six playoff games. Looking like they were in second gear for most of the season, the Warriors won perhaps the most uninspiring 58 games in NBA history, and ceded home court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs to the Houston Rockets in the process.

That nearly wound up costing the Warriors dearly, as fourth-quarter collapses in both Games 4 and 5 of the Western Conference finals allowed Houston take a 3-2 lead in the series, and move Golden State to within a game of elimination. But the loss of Chris Paul to a hamstring injury in the final minute of Game 5 doomed Houston’s chances, as Golden State won Games 6 and 7 — despite trailing at halftime of each — to make it back to the Finals.

That brief moment of vulnerability, though, quickly fell away. While Cleveland, despite being swept, gave Golden State a stiffer test than might’ve been expected — including going to overtime in Game 1, a game that included a memorable gaffe by the Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith in the final moments of regulation, and Golden State needing an all-time performance from Durant to win Game 3 — the series had a sense of inevitability to all but the most die-hard of Cavaliers fans.

Now the focus shifts to the summer, which promises to be eventful for both teams. Golden State will be looking to retool a roster that, despite its dominance, might require some modification. After bringing 12 of the same 15 players back from last year’s title team this year, there is likely to be significantly more turnover this summer.

The summer in Cleveland, meanwhile, will be consumed with James, whose next move will surely impact the entire league.

Dragging these Cavaliers through the Eastern Conference playoffs and returning to the NBA Finals for an eighth straight time — something no one has done since Bill Russell dominated the NBA in the 1960s — ranks as one of his greatest accomplishments.

But even James, as great as he is, wasn’t enough to prevent the Warriors from making history.

Let the dynasty discussion begin

in-game updates

The only thing left to determine is whether Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant wins Finals MVP.

Otherwise, this game is over.

With an 86-65 lead after three quarters, the Golden State Warriors are less than 12 minutes away from a championship. And it seems impossible for them not to win it.

The 21-point advantage for Golden State is its biggest of the game, and it feels like it is about to get a lot bigger. The Warriors will have a rested Stephen Curry entering the game to start the fourth quarter, and a three touchdown lead.

Even LeBron James can’t come back from that.

Here is the story of this series, in a nutshell:

JaVale McGee and Shaun Livingston are a combined 29-for-35 from the field.

Kyle Korver and Jeff Green are a combined 8-for-36.

For as good as the Warriors’ stars are, their role players have been far better than than Cleveland’s. That simply isn’t good enough when you’re an underdog.

Stephen Curry is gunning for Finals MVP. And he just might get it.

This bomb from Curry over LeBron James gave him 20 points, to go with four assists, at halftime, and pushed Golden State to a 61-52 lead at the break.

LeBron James looked back at Steph Curry with so much disdain after this one dropped pic.twitter.com/bZqIlC90a0 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 9, 2018

There are a lot of bad signs for Cleveland. Klay Thompson picked up three fouls and only took one shot in 11 minutes, going scoreless. Cleveland got 16 free throws to Golden State’s six, but missed six of them. Golden State is shooting 23-for-44 overall and 9-for-17 from three.

And still, after all of that, Golden State is up nine.

LeBron James has 16 points, three rebounds and five assists for Cleveland, but Kevin Love is 2-for-10, including 0-for-6 on two-point shots.

The game isn’t over, and Cleveland still has James. But the Warriors are the best third quarter team in the league for a fourth year running, and have more talent.

One more typical Stephen Curry third quarter explosion and the series could be over — and the Finals MVP award could be his.

Give the Cavaliers credit. In a game they could have laid down in multiple times, they are fighting tooth and nail with Golden State.

As a result, Cleveland has managed to climb back into a game they trailed by as many as 11, to the point where the Cavaliers took a lead for the first time since it was 3-2 in the opening minute of the game.

LeBron James has 13 points and Kevin Love has nine for Cleveland, which is shooting 36 percent, yet leads thanks to 10 offensive rebounds and getting seven points off Golden State’s three turnovers.

The Warriors got off to a near perfect start in Game 4.

Shooting 59 percent overall, 60 percent from three and committing just two turnovers, Golden State has jumped out to a 34-25 lead after one.

With Stephen Curry (12 points on 4-for-6 shooting) and Kevin Durant (eight on 4-for-8) both getting going early, the Cavs look like they’re in trouble.

And, just like that, Golden State has jumped back out to an 11-point lead after an 11-2 run in the first quarter.

Stephen Curry is already 4-for-5 for 12 points, and looks on a mission to capture his first Finals MVP award. He’s already pulled up twice for threes — once in transition, and the other time when he attempted to draw a foul on a three, yet still managed to throw it in.

Curry, remember, went just 1-for-10 from three in Game 3.

After falling behind 13-3, the Cavaliers have begun to claw their way back into this game, scoring eight straight points to cut Golden State’s lead to two, and force Steve Kerr to call a timeout.

Golden State momentarily looked like it had a chance to put the pedal down and blow this game open, and potentially put Cleveland away for good.

But a LeBron James team is always going to be tough to beat in an elimination game, and that’s proving to be true again here.

Could the rout be on? It sure feels like it.

Stephen Curry already has nine points and an assist, and Golden State is out to a quick 13-5 lead. Cleveland has missed four of its first five shots, while Golden State has gone 4-for-6.

The Warriors look like a team on a mission – and Curry looks like a man on a mission to win Most Valuable Player in this series.

There is an air of inevitability in the air here inside Quicken Loans Arena.

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers change that?

Trailing 3-0 in the NBA Finals for a second straight season, the Cavaliers now have to find a way to win Game 4 Friday night just to push this series back to Oakland for Game 5 Monday night.

Last year, though, Cleveland had Kyrie Irving at its disposal. And, in Game 4, Irving had 40 points and went 7-for-12 from three-point range as the Cavaliers scored 49 points in the first quarter and 86 in the first half to give Golden State its first loss of the playoffs.

That same energy doesn’t feel present tonight, though. Everyone in Cleveland seems resigned to the outcome that Golden State will win this series, and likely do it tonight.

The first quarter — while always important — could tell the entire story. If Golden State gets off to a hot start, Cleveland could quickly fold. If Golden State lets Cleveland hang around, however, the Cavaliers could become motivated to make a game of it.

The other thing to watch will be Cleveland’s three-point shooting. The Cavaliers simply haven’t hit shots from deep since the beginning of the Eastern Conference finals. They hit 17 threes in Game 3 against Boston, but otherwise have been ice cold. In three games against Golden State, Cleveland is 28-for-95 from three-point range — a 29.5 percent clip.

Since the start of the East finals, the numbers aren’t much better — 94-for-301 (31.2 percent). Remove that one hot shooting night, and they’re even worse: 77-for-267, and 28.8 percent.

The Cavaliers had a hot shooting night last year in Game 4, and it got them their one win in the NBA Finals. They’ll need another one to erase the air of inevitability that hangs over the arena, and this city, tonight.

