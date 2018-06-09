

Yoel Romero, left, and Robert Whittaker pose ahead of their 2017 bout. Whittaker won that meeting in a unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2

Saturday, June 9 at United Center, Chicago

Main card: 10 p.m. on PPV

Prelims: 8 p.m. on FS1 | 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

After months of underwhelming pay-per-view events, fans finally have a fight card worth getting excited about Saturday night for UFC 225 at the United Center in Chicago. From the casual observer drawn in by the big name to the purist attracted to great tactical fights to the action-seeker wanting fireworks from the opening bell, the UFC has its fan base covered.

The much-anticipated card was supposed to feature a rematch between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight belt. But after Romero missed weight Friday, the title will no longer be on the line. Romero came in two-tenths over the 185-pound middleweight limit — the second consecutive bout in which he’s failed to make weight. But the fight, however, is still on and will be a five-rounder.

Whittaker-Romero still should be a scintillating headliner. It’s a rematch of a contest from last July in which Whittaker (20-4) battled through a knee injury to eke out a unanimous 48-47 decision. The 27-year-old middleweight champion from Australia has been on the sidelines ever since, missing a planned return in February due to a staph infection. Now, he’s back in the octagon against Romero, looking to cement his place atop the middleweight ranks.

Romero (13-2), meanwhile, was sharp in his last outing on Feb. 10, knocking out former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold with a crushing left hand. On Saturday, the 41-year-old Cuban gets another shot at Whittaker, and he’s made it clear that this time, he’s looking for a stoppage.

The co-main event features Rafael Dos Anjos taking on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight strap. Dos Anjos (28-9) has been superb in his three fights since moving up from the lightweight division. In Covington (13-1), he meets a brash, aggressive foe who is expected to take the fight to him from the outset. Expect little retreating in what should be a terrific action fight.

Also on the main card, Holly Holm (11-4) takes on highly-touted UFC newcomer Megan Anderson (8-2) with a shot at featherweight champion Cris Cyborg likely on the line. Battle-tested veteran Andrei Arlovski (27-15) meets up-and-comer Tai Tuivasa (9-0) in an intriguing heavyweight matchup. And WWE superstar CM Punk (0-1) makes his return after a disappointing UFC debut in 2016. He’ll square off against Mike Jackson (0-1) to open the pay-per-view telecast.

Fight card

Main card:

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington (welterweight interim title)

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Prelims:

Curtis Blaydes def. Alistair Overeem via third-round TKO (2:56)

Claudia Gadelha def. Carla Esparza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mirsad Bektic def. Ricardo Lamas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Chris de la Rocha def. Rashad Coulter via second-round TKO (3:53)

Early prelims:

Anthony Smith def. Rashad Evans via first-round KO (0:53)

Sergio Pettis def. Joseph Benavidez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Charles Oliveira def. Clay Guida via submission (R1, 2:18)

Dan Ige def. Mike Santiago via first-round TKO (0:50)

