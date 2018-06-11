Game 1: Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | April 12

The Blue Jackets’ Artemi Panarin beat Philipp Grubauer 6:02 into overtime after the Capitals squandered a two-goal first-period lead and then another one-goal lead in the final five minutes of regulation. Three penalties in the third period that led to two power-play goals undermined Evgeny Kuznetsov’s two first-period goals as the Capitals surrendered home-ice advantage in the series.

Game 2: Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 4 (OT) | April 15

The Capitals squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads after Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the game’s first 25 minutes. Grubauer was pulled in favor of Braden Holtby after surrendering three goals in the second period that put Columbus ahead 4-3. After Washington’s T.J. Oshie tied the score with 3:35 left in regulation, Matt Calvert got the winner 12:22 into overtime to give the Blue Jackets a two-games-to-none lead headed back to Ohio.

Game 3: Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2 (2OT) | April 17

Holtby, the former Vezina Award winner displaced as the No. 1 starter late in the regular season, stopped 33 of 35 shots, including nine in the two overtimes combined, to allow Washington to hang on. Lars Eller scored the winner nine minutes into the extra session.

Game 4: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 1 | April 19

The Capitals tied the series with their most dominant effort of the playoffs to that point. They controlled play early, outshooting the Blue Jackets 25-15 while taking a 2-0 lead into the second intermission, and Holtby was sharp again, stopping 23 shots in all.

Game 5: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) | April 21

Holtby made one spectacular save after another, and Nicklas Backstrom managed to tip Dmitry Orlov’s shot at just the right time, deflecting the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky 11:53 into overtime. The goal was Backstrom’s second of the game, and Washington killed off all five of its penalties to win its first home game of the playoffs and take its first lead in the series.