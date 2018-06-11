Game 1: Penguins 3, Capitals 2 | April 26
The Capitals again took a 2-0 lead in a series opener at home. They again ended in disappointment. The Penguins, who were without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin because of injuries, scored three goals over a five-minute stretch of the third period, with Jake Guentzel getting the winner after assisting on the first two.
Game 2: Capitals 4, Penguins 1 | April 29
This time after taking an early lead, the Capitals left no doubt. Alex Ovechkin scored 1:26 into the game, and Jakub Vrana and Brett Connolly followed to give Washington a 3-0 lead. And Braden Holtby stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to ensure the series would be tied headed to Pittsburgh.
Game 3: Capitals 4, Penguins 3 | May 1
A collision between Pittsburgh’s Brian Dumoulin and Washington’s Tom Wilson in Game 2 elevated tensions, and Wilson’s second-period hit that left Zach Aston-Reese with a concussion and a broken jaw ratcheted up the acrimony even higher. Ovechkin scored the winner with 1:07 left, knocking in his own rebound after a two-on-one with Nicklas Backstrom for Washington’s fourth straight road victory in these playoffs.
Game 4: Penguins 3, Capitals 1 | May 3
After the NHL announced a three-game suspension for Wilson before the game, the Capitals entered the contest angry. Pittsburgh took advantage of a Washington penalty for too many men on the ice, with Malkin diving for a rebound and knocking the puck in the direction of Holtby’s outstretched blocker. The series was tied returning to Washington.
Game 5: Capitals 6, Penguins 3 | May 5
With the score tied in the third period, Vrana followed Ovechkin down the ice, and after Ovechkin skated to the right of Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray to pull him out of position, Ovechkin lightly put a pass into the slot for Vrana, who tapped the puck into a wide-open net.
Game 6: Capitals 2, Penguins 1 (OT) | May 7
The Capitals had more — and better — chances, but each team managed only one second-period goal through 60 minutes of regulation play. A little more than five minutes into overtime, Ovechkin flipped the puck ahead to Evgeny Kuznetsov, who split two Pittsburgh defenders and beat Murray for the winner, setting off a celebration that was as much catharsis as joy. The Capitals advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1998. “Thank God it’s happened,” Ovechkin said. “Move forward.”
