

Kawhi Leonard’s camp leaked Friday that he wants out of San Antonio. Will he be traded — and, if so, where? (AP/Darren Abate)

The first domino of what is certain to be a wild and unpredictable NBA offseason came Friday from what has, for so long, been the lone stable outpost amid a league of insanity: the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard’s camp disseminating that he wants to be traded — and that Los Angeles is his preferred destination — was the opening salvo in an offseason that has a chance to both remake the NBA landscape and end more than two decades of excellence in San Antonio.

Nothing about what happened Friday is surprising. Leonard’s future in San Antonio has been uncertain for months. Lingering resentment from the team over Leonard’s rehabilitation from a mysterious quad injury, along with resentment from Leonard’s side about how the Spurs handled said injury, has poisoned a relationship that has been a a perfect pairing since he arrived seven years ago.

It’s perfect no more. And now the possibility of Leonard leaving San Antonio before next season – and, quite possibly, by Thursday night, when the NBA draft takes place – looms larger than ever.

[NBA mock draft 2018: Deandre Ayton to go No. 1 … but then what?]

It’s important to consider the source of this information and why it’s public. For all of the discussion of Leonard’s injury, and his slow recovery from it, the key to his future in San Antonio has long been the team’s ability to hand Leonard a five-year designated player veteran extension worth $219 million this summer.

If San Antonio offers Leonard that deal – even now – it seems hard to believe Leonard would say no to signing it, no matter how many media members received his trade demand Friday. But that “if,” when it comes to offering Leonard that extension, is at the center of this situation.

The Spurs, rightly, have had reservations about handing Leonard that contract after what has been such a strange season, and even though Leonard’s camp says he feels better, he still isn’t 100 percent healthy. That leaves the Spurs in the same position as the Chicago Bulls were with Jimmy Butler, and the Sacramento Kings were with DeMarcus Cousins: deciding between offering the deal to a multi-time all-star, or being faced with having to trade him.

It’s time to look at the options San Antonio will have if it decides to move Leonard. Leonard – who is from Southern California – has made it known Los Angeles is his top destination, and both the Lakers (with Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball) and the Clippers (with the 12th and 13th picks in this year’s draft, plus solid players such as Tobias Harris and Patrick Beverley on expiring contracts) have ammunition to make a deal.

[Lakers reportedly ask Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to take their roasting down a notch]

The Lakers being in the market for both LeBron James and Paul George this summer has already led many to believe it is a fait accompli Leonard will join the two of them in Los Angeles this summer, creating a super team to take on the Golden State Warriors in a way no one has yet.

But that doesn’t mean the Spurs have to accede to Leonard’s wishes – or will heed them at all. Yes, teams might be more willing to take a swing for the fences if Leonard commits to signing with them ahead of time. Not doing so, however, doesn’t mean they won’t do it at all.

Top 10 players in the NBA don’t grow on trees – especially not two-way wing players such as Leonard. There will be a market for him regardless of where he says he’ll sign, just as there was a market for George in a similar instance last summer. And, like the Indiana Pacers in moving George, the Spurs might actively try to move Leonard out of their conference.

So, where could he wind up? Even with those caveats, both Los Angeles teams remain options out West. In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers loom as one possibility, with the eighth pick, Kevin Love and George Hill to float in negotiations – particularly if James stays in Cleveland. More likely, though, is that the Philadelphia 76ers – who have Markelle Fultz and the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft and the Boston Celtics – who have virtually any combination of assets to present to San Antonio – could outbid them.

That is, if such a move ever presents itself. Just last summer, the Spurs seemed set to trade LaMarcus Aldridge, only for the organization to smooth things over with the all-star forward, sign him to an extension and keep him around for years to come. For as ugly as things are today, there’s still the possibility this will happen with Leonard.

What is for certain is that the NBA offseason officially began Friday. And wherever Leonard winds up, the next few weeks are guaranteed to be a wild ride.

