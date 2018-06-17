Koepka, who scored his first major victory at Erin Hills last year, tamed Shinnecock Hills on Sunday with a final-round 68. He beat Tommy Fleetwood, who fired a 7-under-par 63 earlier to tie the record for lowest round in U.S. Open history, by one stroke.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
