

College of Charleston players celebrate after winning the CAA title in March. (Mic Smith/AP)

The new basketball arena under construction in Southeast Washington will host its first college sports event when the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament is played there beginning in 2020, the CAA and Events DC announced on Monday.

The agreement between the CAA and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation’s capital, runs through 2022. It brings the CAA men’s basketball tournament back to the Washington metropolitan area for the first time since 1986, when it was held at Patriot Center for one year.

“We’re ecstatic that it all worked out,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antoni said. “To be able to take our tournament to a spot that is for the most part very centrally located to our footprint, and [to] understand that we can be almost part of this revitalization project in the city surrounding a sports venue, was really exciting.”

The CAA’s board of directors on Friday voted to move the tournament to the 4,200-seat building in Washington’s Congress Heights neighborhood, which is on track to open in the fall. That arena will also host home games for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, while serving as the practice facility for the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

The CAA men’s basketball tournament will be held next year in North Charleston, S.C., where it’s been contested since 2017. South Carolina was the first state other than Virginia or Maryland to host the tournament, and the College of Charleston is the only CAA school not located in the Mid-Atlantic.

[Wizards’ new practice center remains on schedule for September opening]

Other sites that recently have hosted the CAA men’s basketball tournament include Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena (2014-16) and the Richmond Coliseum (1990-2013).

“Our city has been pretty successful at bringing in these tournaments,” said Erik Moses, the senior vice president and managing director for sports and entertainment at Events DC. “We’ve had ACC, the Big Ten, then [Atlantic 10] and now CAA, so part of our mission is to be certain that people don’t lose sight of the fact that D.C. is a sports town, a legitimate sports town.”

The CAA, according to several people familiar with the search process, long had been interested in playing its men’s basketball tournament in the District. But Capital One Arena (18,000-plus capacity) is too large, while the D.C. Armory, which seats approximately 7,500 and opened in 1941, could not meet the CAA’s standards without significant renovation.

Events DC officials indicated they are anticipating the new facility, which is being built on the east campus of the former St. Elizabeths Hospital, will also host other men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments as well as neutral-site regular season games.

The District owns and operates the $65 million arena, which is expected to bring crowds and commercial development to Congress Heights, much like Nationals Park did for the Navy Yard and Capital One Arena for Penn Quarter and Chinatown.

“I think on many fronts we are extremely excited to host the caliber of a CAA in Washington, D.C.,” Events DC President and CEO Greg O’Dell said. “But also specifically for this arena, this arena is being built in an area that historically has been underdeveloped, but we think it represents tremendous growth opportunity for the city.”

Read more from The Post:

Tina Ball’s stroke didn’t silence basketball’s loudest family

NBA mock draft 2018: Deandre Ayton to go No. 1 … but then what?

Mark Turgeon and Maryland prepare for a critical season, without Kevin Huerter

2026 World Cup host cities: Ranking the contenders