

This Jan. 26, 2018, body camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows officers holding down Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown after using a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee. (Milwaukee Police Department via AP)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a civil right lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the city of Milwaukee and the city’s police department.

The 23-year-old player said he was wrongfully arrested and police used excessive force in a high-profile incident that took place on the early-morning hours of Jan. 26 and garnered nationwide attention following the release of body-camera video footage last month. Three officers received short suspensions and Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown last month.

The federal lawsuit claims the officers violated Brown’s 4th and 14th Amendment rights over a routine parking violation. Brown indicated in an interview last month with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he planned to pursue legal remedies to bring about change in the city’s police department.

“That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing, so officers can be held accountable,” Brown said. “And, you know, take different procedures in having interactions with African American men.”

Brown was reportedly approached by an officer outside a Walgreens drugstore after illegally parking across two handicap spaces. According to body-camera footage, the conversation escalated and the officer called for backup.

“These are simple questions, and you’re being all bad-a– to me,” the officer could be heard telling Brown.

Six squad cars responded and Brown quickly found himself surround by officers.

Video of the confrontation shows an officer asking Brown him to remove his hands from of his pockets, seconds before an altercation broke out. Officers took Brown to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue the player. In the video, an officer could be heard yelling: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

“I don’t see what I could have done different,” Brown told the Journal-Sentinel last month.

“The city hasn’t done virtually anything yet,” Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen told reporters Tuesday morning, speaking in front of Milwaukee’s city hall. ” . . . I’m convinced the only way to get this building’s attention and the citizens’ attention is to file a federal civil rights suit. I’m hoping all of America is watching because Sterling Brown knows this is not just a problem in Milwaukee. I wish and I hope that Milwaukee becomes a model of how to turn it around for the country.”

Initially, police only released the body camera footage from the first officer on the scene. But the news station WISN-TV obtained additional footage that showed Brown handcuffed and on the ground while one officer held the player’s shoulder and another stood on one of Brown’s ankles.

“I get mad every time I watch it,” Brown told the newspaper. “I was defenseless.”

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit says one of the Milwaukee officers later took to Twitter, saying, “Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol#FearTheDeer

Brown was never charged with anything. The police department ordered eight officers to undergo remedial training in professional communications.