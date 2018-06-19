

Alexander Zverev is returning to defend his title. (Caroline Blumberg / EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Defending champions Alexander Zverev and Ekaterina Makarova will return for the Citi Open the summer, rounding out an impressive group of players for the 50th anniversary of Washington’s hard-court classic.

Tournament organizers released the full player field Tuesday. In addition to Zverev, who is the highest-ranked men’s participant at No. 3 in the world, Nick Kygrios, American Steve Johnson, Tomas Berdych and Kyle Edmund bolster a group of previously announced stars.

Three-time grand-slam champion Andy Murray joined a bevy of top-ranked men including Kevin Anderson (No. 8 in the world), David Goffin (No. 9) and John Isner (No. 10). Murray will play the tournament, which will runs from July 28 to Aug. 5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, as part of a comeback tour as he regains his form following hip surgery.

“The field is extremely competitive, we have four of the top 10 men and that’s not including Murray, who people know should have a single digit next to his name,” tournament director Keely O’Brien said in an interview Tuesday. “That’s really fantastic for Washington.”

“On the women’s side, we’re just going into our seventh year, and we have three of our past champions.”

Defending champion Makarova joins 2014 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2015 champ Sloane Stephens, who announced her commitment earlier this year. Stephens, who is ranked No. 4 in the world after a strong run to the French Open final earlier this month, is the second-highest ranked woman in the player field. This year’s Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki is No. 2 in the world.

O’Brien added that there could be some late additions to the field as she still has wild-card spots to hand out, and there are a number of bigger-name players who haven’t signed into tournaments yet.

Off the court, the tournament is celebrating its birthday in style with a kickoff party the Friday before play begins. Jimmy Connors, a three-time Citi Open champion, will be at the ticketed event. All of this year’s players have also been invited.

“I’m thrilled,” O’Brien said. “The whole thing, starting Friday, is going to be a 50th celebration with some of the biggest names in tennis.”

