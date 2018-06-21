

Deandre Ayton is widely expected to become the first pick in the 2018 NBA draft Thursday night. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

While there is still a chance things could change, the top three picks in this year’s NBA draft will be Deandre Ayton to Phoenix, Marvin Bagley III to Sacramento and Luka Doncic to Atlanta.

If things happen that way, though, the draft will truly begin when the Memphis Grizzlies are on the clock at No. 4.

With Mohamed Bamba and Jaren Jackson Jr. both declaring they don’t want to go to Memphis — neither gave the Grizzlies a medical, and both declined to meet or work out with the team — and Michael Porter Jr.’s status up in the air, it is unclear what Memphis will do if it hangs onto the pick.

Thus, the Grizzlies have engaged with teams on potential trades to slide back a few spots, allowing suitors to jump up to grab either Bamba or Jackson. A prerequisite for such a deal would be moving Chandler Parsons and his millstone deal, worth close to $50 million combined over the next two seasons.

Although that would be a bitter pill for teams to swallow, the allure of getting one of those big men — or Doncic, if he fell that far — could prompt a franchise to make the move.

Either way, No. 4 is the first pick in this draft when things are truly expected to get weird. — Tim Bontemps

2018 NBA draft

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV: ESPN, streaming on WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Draft order

A rundown of the Round 1 draft order, as it stands Thursday morning, complete with a projected selection from The Post’s Tim Bontemps. During the draft, we’ll be updating this section with analysis on each player as he comes off the board.

1. Phoenix Suns

The projection: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

The combination of Ayton being a physical freak who put up impressive stats in his lone collegiate season and owner Robert Sarver being a massive Arizona booster makes this one of the few certainties in this draft.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

2. Sacramento Kings

The projection: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

Sacramento has shown a preference for guys who want to be there. Bagley has done that, and worked out in Sacramento last week. Him being talented doesn’t hurt, either.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

3. Atlanta Hawks

The projection: Luka Doncic, SF, Real Madrid

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said late Tuesday that Atlanta has moved Doncic to the top of its board. He is, for our money, the best player in the draft, making him a great pick here — though Jackson has been linked to the Hawks for weeks.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

4. Memphis Grizzlies

The projection: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

If the first three picks go this way, there’s no telling what Memphis would do. Trading down with someone trying to jump up to get Jackson would make the most sense. In lieu of that, though, we’ll say Memphis takes a swing on a guy who would’ve been a top three pick before a back injury and subsequent surgery.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

5. Dallas Mavericks

The projection: Mohamed Bamba, C, Dallas

This is a tough call between Bamba and Jackson, who wasn’t supposed to be on the board at this point. We’ll say Bamba, the impossibly long-limbed center who also has shown three-point shooting touch.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

6. Orlando Magic

The projection: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State

The Magic would likely be doing cartwheels in this situation. While some have advocated for Young here, a front office led by Jeff Weltman and John Hammond — who have spent their careers drafting long, athletic guys — gets another prototype here.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

7. Chicago Bulls

The projection: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

Imagine trying to guard a pick-and-roll on the break with Young and Lauri Markkanen? This would make Chicago into a very fun team to watch in very short order — even if it doesn’t seem like a team with any chance of defending anyone.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

The projection: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

Wendell Carter Jr. remains on the board, but it’s hard to know what the Cavaliers, who have been linked to several players, will do here. We’ll give them Sexton, who is one of those players who has been linked with them.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

9. New York Knicks

The projection: Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky

Knox reportedly had a strong workout with the Knicks and is the kind of high-upside swing New York should be taking. Carter also could be the pick, but he is falling on our mock.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)

The projection: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

If Bridges is on the board, it feels like an automatic fit. He can immediately step in and contribute as a defender and shooter on the wing for a rising playoff team.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

11. Charlotte Hornets

The projection: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

The Hornets could go in two directions: a potential long-term option at center in Carter, or a potential long-term option at point guard in Gilgeous-Alexander.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

The projection: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke

This is a dream scenario for the Clippers, who get a top eight player in this draft with the 12th pick. They’ll be running to hand in the card if this happens.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

13. Los Angeles Clippers

The projection: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

Bridges isn’t the top five pick he was expected to be, but he is the kind of player who should be able to immediately make an impact for Doc Rivers.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

14. Denver Nuggets

The projection: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

It’s hard to predict exactly what direction Denver would go in here, so we’ll give them a long, explosive athlete to add to their stable of young guards and wings.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

15. Washington Wizards

The projection: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

The Wizards hit with Kelly Oubre in a similar place in the draft three years ago, and Smith — a tantalizing prospect with big-time athleticism — could be a similar success story.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

The projection: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

The Suns passed on Doncic at the top of the draft, need a point guard and brought Holiday back in for a second workout.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

17. Milwaukee Bucks

The projection: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

Another team where there isn’t a clear feel for how things will go, the Bucks will opt for another long athlete in Brown, who feels like he’s going to go in the middle of the first.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

18. San Antonio Spurs

The projection: Jerome Robinson, PG, Boston College

Robinson has kept moving up draft boards and could go even higher. But a long, high-IQ guard that can play on and off the ball feels like a Spurs-y selection.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

The projection: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M

It wasn’t long ago that Williams was expected to be a lottery pick. But now he finds himself falling to Atlanta, which, in this scenario, took Doncic instead of a big, and thus has an opening for Williams to play alongside last year’s first-round pick, John Collins.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

The projection: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

The Timberwolves need wing players and ideally someone who can shoot from the perimeter. Enter DiVincenzo, who impressed in workouts and cemented himself as a first rounder.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

21. Utah Jazz

The projection: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

If Huerter is on the board here, it sure seems like he will be the pick. Only question is if he winds up going higher than this.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

The projection: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

Hard to tell exactly what direction Chicago will go, but Allen, who has impressed during the pre-draft circuit, would give them another guard to inject into their rotation next season.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

23. Indiana Pacers

The projection: Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Okobo is an intriguing French guard that has gotten helium in the weeks leading up to the draft and seems likely to land in the first round. For Indiana, a team that needs a point guard, the fit makes sense.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

24. Portland Trail Blazers

The projection: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

Portland desperately needs wing help and players who can play defense alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Okogie can provide both.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

The projection: De’Anthony Melton, PG/SG, USC

Melton has been linked to the Lakers, and for a team that could potentially be adding a lot of high-profile scoring this summer, he could immediately provide cheap defensive help.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

26. Philadelphia 76ers

The projection: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

Dzanan Musa could be an option here to give the Sixers, who have a bunch of picks, an opportunity to stash a talent overseas for a year. But with Bates-Diop still on the board, Philadelphia adds a second, rangy “3-and-D” wing who can step right in and play — precisely what Coach Brett Brown will be hoping for.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

27. Boston Celtics

The projection: Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita (Croatia)

With a roster full of players who can play now, this would be a play for the future for the Celtics. Mitchell Robinson could be a factor here in a similar way if Boston wants a big guy instead.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

28. Golden State Warriors

The projection: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

The Warriors need a wing player, and Evans can step in and play right away — something Coach Steve Kerr has said they want in this draft.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

29. Brooklyn Nets

The projection: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State

Brooklyn has been rumored to have promised Hutchison, who they have scouted extensively. For a team that has loaded up on wing players, that would make sense.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets)

The projection: Melvin Frazier, SF, Tulane

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk came from Golden State and is going to be looking for players who fit in the modern game. Frazier is one of those talents and could actually contribute next season.

The pick: TBD

Analysis: TBD

What he brings: TBD

Second round

31. Phoenix Suns

32. Memphis Grizzlies

33. Atlanta Hawks

34. Dallas Mavericks

35. Orlando Magic

36. Sacramento Kings

37. New York Knicks (via Bulls)

38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

40. Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)

41. Orlando Magic (via Hornets)

42. Detroit Pistons

43. Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)

44. Washington Wizards

45. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

46. Houston Rockets (via Heat)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. New Orleans Pelicans

52. Utah Jazz

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)

55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)

56. Philadelphia 76ers

57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)

58. Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)

59. Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)

60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

Latest news and rumors

>> The Suns have never picked first overall, but they had the best odds of winning the top pick entering the NBA draft lottery last month in Chicago. Phoenix indeed wound up getting it.

>> In Tim Bontemps’s first mock draft, he struggled between Phoenix taking Luka Doncic or Deandre Ayton first overall. He went with Doncic. Five days later, he doubled down after watching the draft combine in Chicago, which Doncic did not attend. “I’ll say right now,” Bontemps wrote on May 21, “If I had the No. 1 pick, Doncic would be my choice for sure.”

>> Speaking of the combine, Maryland’s Kevin Huerter was a big winner coming out of the weekend. Mystery, while unquantifiable, is one of the most leverageable assets an NBA prospect can hold; scrimmaging at the combine is fumbling it away.

>> Speaking of the combine, Maryland's Kevin Huerter was a big winner coming out of the weekend. Mystery, while unquantifiable, is one of the most leverageable assets an NBA prospect can hold; scrimmaging at the combine is fumbling it away.

>>> One of those prospects who didn't participate in five-on-five situations at the combine, Billy Preston — who has played precious little in the last year — got a look from the Wizards on June 13. The Wizards also took a good look at Troy Brown Jr. and Zhaire Smith. And by good look, we mean a shirtless look. Brown, by the way, was toughened up by his two older sisters. Meanwhile, Washington's scouting took them across the country and globe. Makes sense, considering the Wizards likely have to get creative to tangibly improve.