While there is still a chance things could change, the top three picks in this year’s NBA draft will be Deandre Ayton to Phoenix, Marvin Bagley III to Sacramento and Luka Doncic to Atlanta.
If things happen that way, though, the draft will truly begin when the Memphis Grizzlies are on the clock at No. 4.
With Mohamed Bamba and Jaren Jackson Jr. both declaring they don’t want to go to Memphis — neither gave the Grizzlies a medical, and both declined to meet or work out with the team — and Michael Porter Jr.’s status up in the air, it is unclear what Memphis will do if it hangs onto the pick.
[Final mock draft: Brace for a crazy draft night]
Thus, the Grizzlies have engaged with teams on potential trades to slide back a few spots, allowing suitors to jump up to grab either Bamba or Jackson. A prerequisite for such a deal would be moving Chandler Parsons and his millstone deal, worth close to $50 million combined over the next two seasons.
Although that would be a bitter pill for teams to swallow, the allure of getting one of those big men — or Doncic, if he fell that far — could prompt a franchise to make the move.
[The top 50 prospects for the 2018 NBA draft]
Either way, No. 4 is the first pick in this draft when things are truly expected to get weird. — Tim Bontemps
2018 NBA draft
Date: Thursday, June 21
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn
TV: ESPN, streaming on WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Draft order
A rundown of the Round 1 draft order, as it stands Thursday morning, complete with a projected selection from The Post’s Tim Bontemps. During the draft, we’ll be updating this section with analysis on each player as he comes off the board.
1. Phoenix Suns
The projection: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona
The combination of Ayton being a physical freak who put up impressive stats in his lone collegiate season and owner Robert Sarver being a massive Arizona booster makes this one of the few certainties in this draft.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
2. Sacramento Kings
The projection: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke
Sacramento has shown a preference for guys who want to be there. Bagley has done that, and worked out in Sacramento last week. Him being talented doesn’t hurt, either.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
3. Atlanta Hawks
The projection: Luka Doncic, SF, Real Madrid
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said late Tuesday that Atlanta has moved Doncic to the top of its board. He is, for our money, the best player in the draft, making him a great pick here — though Jackson has been linked to the Hawks for weeks.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
4. Memphis Grizzlies
The projection: Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri
If the first three picks go this way, there’s no telling what Memphis would do. Trading down with someone trying to jump up to get Jackson would make the most sense. In lieu of that, though, we’ll say Memphis takes a swing on a guy who would’ve been a top three pick before a back injury and subsequent surgery.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
5. Dallas Mavericks
The projection: Mohamed Bamba, C, Dallas
This is a tough call between Bamba and Jackson, who wasn’t supposed to be on the board at this point. We’ll say Bamba, the impossibly long-limbed center who also has shown three-point shooting touch.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
6. Orlando Magic
The projection: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State
The Magic would likely be doing cartwheels in this situation. While some have advocated for Young here, a front office led by Jeff Weltman and John Hammond — who have spent their careers drafting long, athletic guys — gets another prototype here.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
7. Chicago Bulls
The projection: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
Imagine trying to guard a pick-and-roll on the break with Young and Lauri Markkanen? This would make Chicago into a very fun team to watch in very short order — even if it doesn’t seem like a team with any chance of defending anyone.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
The projection: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
Wendell Carter Jr. remains on the board, but it’s hard to know what the Cavaliers, who have been linked to several players, will do here. We’ll give them Sexton, who is one of those players who has been linked with them.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
9. New York Knicks
The projection: Kevin Knox, SF/PF, Kentucky
Knox reportedly had a strong workout with the Knicks and is the kind of high-upside swing New York should be taking. Carter also could be the pick, but he is falling on our mock.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers)
The projection: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova
If Bridges is on the board, it feels like an automatic fit. He can immediately step in and contribute as a defender and shooter on the wing for a rising playoff team.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
11. Charlotte Hornets
The projection: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
The Hornets could go in two directions: a potential long-term option at center in Carter, or a potential long-term option at point guard in Gilgeous-Alexander.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
The projection: Wendell Carter, PF/C, Duke
This is a dream scenario for the Clippers, who get a top eight player in this draft with the 12th pick. They’ll be running to hand in the card if this happens.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
13. Los Angeles Clippers
The projection: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State
Bridges isn’t the top five pick he was expected to be, but he is the kind of player who should be able to immediately make an impact for Doc Rivers.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
14. Denver Nuggets
The projection: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
It’s hard to predict exactly what direction Denver would go in here, so we’ll give them a long, explosive athlete to add to their stable of young guards and wings.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
15. Washington Wizards
The projection: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech
The Wizards hit with Kelly Oubre in a similar place in the draft three years ago, and Smith — a tantalizing prospect with big-time athleticism — could be a similar success story.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
The projection: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
The Suns passed on Doncic at the top of the draft, need a point guard and brought Holiday back in for a second workout.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
17. Milwaukee Bucks
The projection: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
Another team where there isn’t a clear feel for how things will go, the Bucks will opt for another long athlete in Brown, who feels like he’s going to go in the middle of the first.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
18. San Antonio Spurs
The projection: Jerome Robinson, PG, Boston College
Robinson has kept moving up draft boards and could go even higher. But a long, high-IQ guard that can play on and off the ball feels like a Spurs-y selection.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
The projection: Robert Williams, PF/C, Texas A&M
It wasn’t long ago that Williams was expected to be a lottery pick. But now he finds himself falling to Atlanta, which, in this scenario, took Doncic instead of a big, and thus has an opening for Williams to play alongside last year’s first-round pick, John Collins.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
The projection: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
The Timberwolves need wing players and ideally someone who can shoot from the perimeter. Enter DiVincenzo, who impressed in workouts and cemented himself as a first rounder.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
21. Utah Jazz
The projection: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
If Huerter is on the board here, it sure seems like he will be the pick. Only question is if he winds up going higher than this.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
The projection: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
Hard to tell exactly what direction Chicago will go, but Allen, who has impressed during the pre-draft circuit, would give them another guard to inject into their rotation next season.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
23. Indiana Pacers
The projection: Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez
Okobo is an intriguing French guard that has gotten helium in the weeks leading up to the draft and seems likely to land in the first round. For Indiana, a team that needs a point guard, the fit makes sense.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
24. Portland Trail Blazers
The projection: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
Portland desperately needs wing help and players who can play defense alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Okogie can provide both.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
The projection: De’Anthony Melton, PG/SG, USC
Melton has been linked to the Lakers, and for a team that could potentially be adding a lot of high-profile scoring this summer, he could immediately provide cheap defensive help.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
26. Philadelphia 76ers
The projection: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State
Dzanan Musa could be an option here to give the Sixers, who have a bunch of picks, an opportunity to stash a talent overseas for a year. But with Bates-Diop still on the board, Philadelphia adds a second, rangy “3-and-D” wing who can step right in and play — precisely what Coach Brett Brown will be hoping for.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
27. Boston Celtics
The projection: Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita (Croatia)
With a roster full of players who can play now, this would be a play for the future for the Celtics. Mitchell Robinson could be a factor here in a similar way if Boston wants a big guy instead.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
28. Golden State Warriors
The projection: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
The Warriors need a wing player, and Evans can step in and play right away — something Coach Steve Kerr has said they want in this draft.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
29. Brooklyn Nets
The projection: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
Brooklyn has been rumored to have promised Hutchison, who they have scouted extensively. For a team that has loaded up on wing players, that would make sense.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets)
The projection: Melvin Frazier, SF, Tulane
Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk came from Golden State and is going to be looking for players who fit in the modern game. Frazier is one of those talents and could actually contribute next season.
The pick: TBD
Analysis: TBD
What he brings: TBD
Second round
31. Phoenix Suns
32. Memphis Grizzlies
33. Atlanta Hawks
34. Dallas Mavericks
35. Orlando Magic
36. Sacramento Kings
37. New York Knicks (via Bulls)
38. Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)
39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)
40. Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)
41. Orlando Magic (via Hornets)
42. Detroit Pistons
43. Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)
44. Washington Wizards
45. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)
46. Houston Rockets (via Heat)
47. Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. San Antonio Spurs
50. Indiana Pacers
51. New Orleans Pelicans
52. Utah Jazz
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)
55. Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)
56. Philadelphia 76ers
57. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)
58. Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)
59. Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)
60. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)
Latest news and rumors
>> The Suns have never picked first overall, but they had the best odds of winning the top pick entering the NBA draft lottery last month in Chicago. Phoenix indeed wound up getting it.
>> In Tim Bontemps’s first mock draft, he struggled between Phoenix taking Luka Doncic or Deandre Ayton first overall. He went with Doncic. Five days later, he doubled down after watching the draft combine in Chicago, which Doncic did not attend. “I’ll say right now,” Bontemps wrote on May 21, “If I had the No. 1 pick, Doncic would be my choice for sure.”
>> Speaking of the combine, Maryland’s Kevin Huerter was a big winner coming out of the weekend. Mystery, while unquantifiable, is one of the most leverageable assets an NBA prospect can hold; scrimmaging at the combine is fumbling it away.
>> One of those prospects who didn’t participate in five-on-five situations at the combine, Billy Preston — who has played precious little in the last year — got a look from the Wizards on June 13. The Wizards also took a good look at Troy Brown Jr. and Zhaire Smith. And by good look, we mean a shirtless look. Brown, by the way, was toughened up by his two older sisters. Meanwhile, Washington’s scouting took them across the country and globe. Makes sense, considering the Wizards likely have to get creative to tangibly improve.