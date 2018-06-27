

Everything revolves around LeBron James again this summer. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NBA will dominate the sports landscape over the next few summer weeks without a single game being played.

The action that takes place off the court — namely the league’s annual free agency feeding frenzy, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Sunday (contracts can’t officially be signed until noon on July 6) — has become, to many, far more captivating than on-court heroics.

This summer promises fireworks, between LeBron James potentially changing teams for a third time in his career, to all-stars such as Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins hitting free agency, to big market teams including the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers having the potential to make dramatic upgrades.

We’ve got everything you need for NBA free agency, from top players on the market to the most intriguing story lines that will play out this summer. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest news, rumors and analysis from our reporters and beyond.

News and rumors

The Washington Wizards finally traded disgruntled center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for swingman Austin Rivers , the son of the team’s Coach Doc Rivers, on June 26. Could the trade be the precursor to the end of DeAndre Jordan ‘s time in L.A.? (Read the story) (Analysis)

finally traded disgruntled center to the for swingman , the son of the team’s Coach Doc Rivers, on June 26. Could the trade be the precursor to the end of ‘s time in L.A.? (Read the story) (Analysis) The Denver Nuggets are paving their way to offering star center Nikola Jokic a max contract, likely worth $147 million over five years. The first move was to decline his $1.5 million team option on June 25. The new deal could reportedly be done by July 1. (Via ESPN)

are paving their way to offering star center a max contract, likely worth $147 million over five years. The first move was to decline his $1.5 million team option on June 25. The new deal could reportedly be done by July 1. (Via ESPN) Dwight Howard is changing teams yet again, after the Charlotte Hornets agreed to deal the center to the Brooklyn Nets for Timofey Mozgov, two future second-round draft picks and cash on June 20. The trade won’t become official until July 6, at which time Howard will reportedly be bought out by the Nets. (Read the story)

Free agency story lines



1. Summer of LeBron

Even at 33, James remains the dominant force in the game, and his free agency will once again be the sport’s No. 1 topic of conversation. The difference this time around is that his options aren’t great. From staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers to going to Los Angeles or Philadelphia or the Houston Rockets — the main destinations rumored as possibilities — all are flawed in some way, leaving him with a complicated decision.

2. Paul George, power-shifter?



While there has understandably been so much attention paid to James, George has an equally big decision in front of him. If he returns to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have a chance to be an elite team in the West. If he leaves, though — likely heading either to the Lakers or Sixers himself — it not only could lead to a new era in Oklahoma City, but could be the start of a new title contender in either conference.

3. Unlucky restricted free agents

Because of the severe lack of cap space around the league — a hangover from teams’ drunken spending spree teams in 2016 — this year’s restricted free agent class could be in for a rude awakening. Players including Jabari Parker, Aaron Gordon, Dante Exum, Marcus Smart, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine and Jusuf Nurkic could find themselves without a realistic suitor this summer, leading to protracted holdouts with their current teams. In some cases, taking a one-year qualifying offer might be the only option available.

4. Where will Kawhi Leonard play next season?

The curious case of Leonard’s ongoing battle with the San Antonio Spurs has hung over the team, and the league, for most of this season. After last week’s NBA draft, General Manager R.C. Buford said the Spurs want to keep Leonard, but if they have to trade him, he won’t be given away. One of the best two-way players in the league when healthy, Leonard staying or going is another decision that could send dominoes cascading.

5. Will the Philadelphia 76ers land a big fish?

In Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia has arguably the best one-two punch of young talent in the NBA. Now, armed with max cap space, the Sixers enter free agency hoping to add an established star like James or George to the mix. It’s far from a failure if they don’t — presuming health, the window for contention here is wide open for quite some time. But if they do, the Sixers will have a credible case to win the Eastern Conference next season.

6. A Lakers return to relevancy?

It’s been a long five years in Los Angeles, where the days of the Lakers lording over the NBA feel like five lifetimes ago. But with a burgeoning core of young players, coupled with a front office of Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson that’s begun to turn the ship around, this could finally be the summer that changes. If it doesn’t? It’d better happen next summer.

“It’s going to be a two-summer thing for the Lakers,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “This summer and next summer. That’s it. If I can’t deliver, I’m going to step down myself. [Owner Jeanie Buss] won’t have to fire me, I’ll step away from it, because I can’t do this job.”

7. What’s the market for Boogie?

DeMarcus Cousins is one of the league’s most talented players, a 7-footer who can do everything offensively and can turn it on defensively when he’s engaged. He also has a mercurial personality so combustible some teams won’t touch him, and he’s coming off an Achilles tear in January — the most devastating injury an NBA player can suffer. It seems most likely that he re-signs in New Orleans. But if the Pelicans go in another direction, where will he land? Dallas is one possibility. The Lakers are another. But if those teams aren’t interested, it’s not clear where Cousins, despite his talent, will be playing.

8. Does a team surprisingly opt to blow it up?

Because of the amount of salary cap space tied up around the league, for many of its 30 teams there are limited avenues for improving their rosters. For some teams at inflection points — the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, to name a few — that could lead to a difficult choice: Run it back with what they have now, or potentially make a franchise-altering decisions by dealing one of their top players.

9. What happens to the glut of big men?

As teams continue to look for more wing players, that leaves less playing time — and fewer roster spots — for big men around the league. Not only will that make it tougher for big men to find jobs, but for the ones who do find jobs, it’ll be tough to get paid the way they might expect. It’s a trend that has been ongoing for some time, but the lack of cap space this summer will only further speed up the process.

10. How will luxury tax implications impact this summer?

The cap spike two summers ago led to a massive amount of money coming into the system — money NBA teams spent all at once. With the cap flattening out since, a glut of teams are facing luxury tax bills next season. Will contending tax teams be willing to use their mid-level exceptions to improve their rosters? Will bottom-feeders with cap space such as the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls be able to extract exorbitant prices to take undesirable deals off those tax teams’ hands? Financial decisions, for many teams, will be as crucial as talent decisions in July.

Top 50 NBA free agents

1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

James has until Friday to decide whether he wants to pick up his option for 2019. If he does, it could be a sign he wants to stay — or be traded. If he doesn’t, it will greatly reduce the number of teams that can realistically get him.

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Durant is all but certain to return to Golden State. The question will be whether he signs a one or two-year deal. The latter seems more likely, as it would allow him to get a full max deal.

3. Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

There is more noise coming out of Oklahoma City that George will remain there on at least a one-year deal — which would be a huge win for the Thunder.

4. Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Even at 33, Paul remains one of the game’s elite playmakers. The end of his next deal won’t be pretty, but he should be back in Houston.

5. Clint Capela, Houston Rockets (restricted)

The ideal modern big man — long, athletic, with good hands as a roll man offensively while being able to both switch out onto smaller players and protect the rim defensively — Capela should get a max contract this summer. Expect Houston to keep him.

6. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (restricted)

The Nuggets have turned down Jokic’s option for next season, making him a restricted free agent, and he’ll be signing a five-year max next month to remain in Denver.

7. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic (restricted)

Given Gordon was drafted by the last regime, and the Magic have drafted a power forward (Jonathan Isaac) and center (Mohamed Bamba) the past two years, this could be a restricted free agent that changes teams.

8. DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers

Like James, Jordan has until Friday to decide whether to opt into his deal for next season. Regardless, the Clippers trading for Marcin Gortat signals his departure from Los Angeles after a decade.

9. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Cousins already was a difficult player to place in a new home in free agency — and that was before he tore his Achilles in January. If he doesn’t land in Dallas, or return to New Orleans, it’s difficult to see where that landing spot could be.

10. Trevor Ariza, Houston Rockets

One of the league’s prototypical “3-and-D” players, Ariza should remain in Houston with one of the league’s best teams.

11. Julius Randle, Los Angeles Lakers (restricted)

Randle played well this season in Los Angeles, and showed some of the skills necessary for modern big men. His future there could come down to what stars such as James and George decide.

12. Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz

After the Jazz surprised this season, Favors will likely return to Salt Lake City to continue playing alongside Rudy Gobert on one of the best defensive teams in the league. He has reportedly expressed a desire to come back.

13. Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

Young made a bit of a surprising decision to opt out this week, given the lack of salary cap space around the league. But as a legitimate stretch four who is useful defensively, he should still have a market.

14. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics (restricted)

One of the most difficult players to properly value in the league, Smart will be an equally tough one to place in free agency. One interesting potential option for an offer sheet? Phoenix.

15. J.J. Redick, Philadelphia 76ers

After signing a massive one-year deal with Philadelphia last summer, Redick could be in line to sign another this year — assuming the Sixers don’t land a big fish in free agency.

16. Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers (restricted)

Nurkic is a young, talented center … in a league where basically no team needs a big man. His impending free agency will be one of the more fascinating ones to follow, in terms of the direction the league is headed in.

17. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors (restricted)

The best player on the best bench unit in the league, VanVleet has enough fans around the league that he could be paid like a starter. If he is, that will lead to a tough call for Toronto, which has an expensive roster.

18. Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

“Will The Thrill” has developed into a terrific sixth man for the Nuggets, but could find it difficult to get paid by them this summer because of tax concerns. He’s the type of guy, in this market, that could wind up being a bargain.

19. Tyreke Evans, Memphis Grizzlies

Evans had a major bounceback year with Memphis last season after dealing with knee issues for years. Memphis turned down deadline offers for him, and he seems likely to remain with the Grizzlies, unless someone comes calling with a big offer.

20. Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks (restricted)

After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament twice in his first three seasons, the former No. 2 overall pick enters restricted free agency with a lot of question marks surrounding how wise an investment he is long-term. Given where Milwaukee stands at the moment, he could be had with a big offer.

21. Dwight Howard, Brooklyn Nets

Howard is going to be bought out once his trade from the Charlotte Hornets becomes official in early July. As a minimum guy, he could provide big value to someone, even at this stage of his career.

22. Aron Baynes, Boston Celtics

Baynes acquitted himself nicely as a role player with Boston last season, and the Celtics would likely prefer to bring him back again. If he changes teams, though, he has proven he can be a solid rotation center even in the postseason.

23. Luc Mbah a Moute, Houston Rockets

Mbah a Moute wasn’t good in the playoffs after dislocating his shoulder twice this season, but as a good perimeter defender who can hit a three, he fills a huge need in today’s NBA.

24. Wayne Ellington, Miami Heat

A fantastic three-point shooter, Ellington has bounced from team to team despite being a good guy and filling an important role. He could very well change teams again this summer, but he’ll continue to have value.

25. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers

Like Redick, Caldwell-Pope could go from a big-one year deal to another one with the Lakers, depending on what happens with L.A.’s pursuit of free agents.

26. Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Clippers

Injuries and ineffectiveness last season saw Bradley’s value tumble heading into free agency, and could leave him in position to sign a one-year deal to rehab his value.

27. Enes Kanter, New York Knicks

Kanter, like other players on this list, has until Friday to opt into his $19 million for next season. He keeps saying he might not, but he would be wise to do so.

28. Nemanja Bjelica, Minnesota Timberwolves (restricted)

An older restricted free agent because he came over from Europe in his mid-20s, Bjelica’s market could be determined by whether Minnesota is willing to keep him as it bumps up near the luxury tax.

29. Rajon Rondo, New Orleans Pelicans

Rondo played well in New Orleans last season, and likely will find his way back there again. Still, he remains a point guard who doesn’t scare teams with his shot, and doesn’t scare opposing players with his lack of defense.

30. Jamal Crawford, Minnesota Timberwolves

Still one of the best shotmakers in the league at 38, Crawford could help a lot of teams as a scorer off the bench. He opted out to get a bigger role somewhere next season than he had in Minnesota.

31. David West, Golden State Warriors

While West wasn’t able to stay on the court against Houston, he’s been very good the past two years for Golden State. If he doesn’t retire, it feels like a return to the two-time defending champion would be in the cards.

32. Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

Gay played well for San Antonio last year in coming back from his Achilles tear, and opted out of his deal to test free agency. As a combo forward in a league lacking them, he should have some suitors.

33. Dante Exum, Utah Jazz

Injuries have kept Exum off the court for large stretches of time, but he has big-time athleticism and defensive potential. It’s hard to know exactly where his market will settle, but expect the former No. 5 overall pick back in Utah.

34. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (restricted)

A torn anterior cruciate ligament two years ago, and a subpar return from it last season, has diminished LaVine’s value. It seems likely he will be back in Chicago, but this could be a protracted negotiation.

35. Ed Davis, Portland Trail Blazers

A solid but unspectacular big man, Davis is the type of guy who used to get paid handsomely, but now could be caught in a numbers crunch.

36. Isaiah Thomas, Los Angeles Lakers

A year ago, Thomas believed he would be getting a max deal this summer. Now, after everything that happened last season, he’ll be hoping to get the mid-level — and even that might be charitable.

37. Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Lakers

Lopez is useful because he can stretch the floor and protect the rim, but he is a defensive liability who has had injury issues — both of which limit his value.

38. Rodney Hood, Cleveland Cavaliers (restricted)

A smooth scoring guard, Hood has struggled with consistency both in Utah and, for the second half of this season, in Cleveland. This seems like a potential qualifying offer situation.

39. Greg Monroe, Boston Celtics

Monroe could have been making $20 million this year if he took a four-year max deal three years ago. He’ll instead be fighting to make more than the minimum somewhere.

40. Manu Ginóbili, San Antonio Spurs

We all know that if his career continues, Ginobili will find his way back to San Antonio. The question is whether Ginobili decides that he’s had enough, or he wants to keep going. Here’s hoping he keeps going.

41. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

See above, with only the name and city changing.

42. Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Harris has rebuilt his career in Brooklyn, shooting almost 42 percent from three-point range. The Nets have said they want to keep him as part of their team, and barring a crazy offer from elsewhere, it seems likely that will be the case.

43. Elfrid Payton, Phoenix Suns (restricted)

After being traded to Phoenix from Orlando midseason, the question now isn’t whether Payton is the long-term option in Phoenix (he isn’t) — it is whether he is given a qualifying offer by the Suns. Phoenix is reportedly renouncing his rights.

44. Kyle Anderson, San Antonio Spurs (restricted)

Nicknamed “Slo-Mo,” Anderson doesn’t pop off the screen in any way — yet started over 70 games last season for the Spurs. A solid, dependable player, it seems likely he will be back in San Antonio.

45. Alex Len, Phoenix Suns

Just 25, the Maryland product and former No. 5 overall pick could be an intriguing buy-low option for some team looking for a big this summer. He won’t be back in Phoenix after the Suns drafted DeAndre Ayton first overall.

46. Treveon Graham, Charlotte Hornets (restricted)

Graham showed he could be a credible “3-and-D” player this past season for Charlotte, and that could make him an intriguing target for teams looking for a young player with upside — especially since, to match a decent offer for him, Charlotte will have to go into the tax.

47. Marco Belinelli, Philadelphia 76ers

After being bought out by the Atlanta Hawks and playing well for Philadelphia after landing there, a reunion could be possible this summer. Other contenders will also be intrigued by the Italian shooter.

48. Raymond Felton, Oklahoma City Thunder

Felton has bounced from place to place in recent seasons, but has developed into one of the league’s best backup point guards. He will have no shortage of suitors for that role — assuming he’ll fill it for the minimum.

49. Jerami Grant, Oklahoma City Thunder

An athletic pogo stick, Grant is a player with a small forward’s build (6-foot-9, 220 pounds) who basically has to play center. That limits his value, but also makes him a different option from a lot of the bigs on the market.

50. Mario Hezonja, Orlando Magic

It’s been a long, strange trip through the past three years for Hezonja, who seems destined to leave the Magic this summer. But where will he land? A change of scenery could potentially unlock some of his potential.

