

High-tech replay will be available for line calls in all matches at the U.S. Open this year. (John G. Mabanglo/EPA)

Twelve years after pioneering the use of the Hawk-Eye instant replay system in Grand Slam events, the U.S. Open will expand the technology this fall.

All men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches will be contested with electronic line-calling available, should players choose to challenge a call.

U.S. Open officials are expected to announce the expansion Friday morning. The development likely will be embraced by players, most of whom have come to rely on it over the years, particularly amid questionable calls on critical points. If there have been gripes about the technology, the main complaint to date is that it hasn’t been available on all courts.

Spectators seem to like it, too, particularly at the U.S. Open, where fans supply a lusty soundtrack to the computer-generated trajectory of the ball (an image the technology claims to be precise within 3.6 millimeters) as it is broadcast on giant video boards.

Starting this year, the U.S. Open’s four main stadium courts — Arthur Ashe, Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17 — will have the technology within the stadium. The review for all other courts will be handled via a centralized office house inside the broadcast compound on the tournament grounds.

U.S. Open officials were spurred to consider using the electronic line-calling technology after an egregious error during a 2004 quarterback match between Serena Williams and Jennifer Capriati. In third set, the chair umpire overruled a linesman who had called “in” a ball struck by Williams. The umpire ruled that it was out and awarded the point to Capriati, although the replay available to TV viewers showed the ball indeed fell well inside the line.

Capriati won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. The following day, U.S. Open officials apologized to Williams and pledged to explore replay technology.

Its introduction two years later was limited to the Ashe and Armstrong venues, the two featured courts, because of the cost. But it has gradually expanded on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, used on seven courts for the 2017 U.S. Open.