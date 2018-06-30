

Where will DeMarcus Cousins land? (Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press)

NBA free agency officially begins as midnight. As the clock ticks down, there are plenty of things to discuss. We’ll dive into a few of them here:

— One of the final things the NBA has to do before free agency begins is to set the salary cap for the coming league year. The NBA has been projecting for months that the salary cap would be $101 million, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed on Monday that the cap will be right around that number when the league makes it official later Saturday night.

“We know the essential ingredients of it,” Silver said at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles. “There are going to be some final issues that have to be worked out with the Players Association.

“But we know there’s not going to be a dramatic swing either way.”

Under previous collective bargaining agreements, the league’s salary exceptions — the mid-level, biannual and room — were set ahead of time and had nothing to do with what the salary cap would be. But under the current one, all of the cap exceptions are now tied to wherever the cap comes in. This year that will be particularly important because that will be the only way many players can get paid given how little open cap space will be available around the league.

Teams also will be hoping the salary cap number comes in higher than $101 million to allow the luxury tax line to go up. With around half the league either sure to be into the tax, or at minimum flirting with it, every dollar will count.

[LeBron James opts to become an unrestricted free agent. Now the fun begins.]

— With DeAndre Jordan all but certain to join the Dallas Mavericks after opting out of the final year of his contract Friday (leading to something I’ve never seen before: a player’s current team thanking them for leaving before free agency has even begun), it’s time to try to figure out where DeMarcus Cousins is going to land in free agency.

It’s not an easy thing to do.

Jordan going to Dallas, coupled with the Phoenix Suns taking DeAndre Ayton with the top pick in the draft, leaves Cousins in the very precarious position of having no obvious home when the calendar flips to July.

Let’s start with his current team, the New Orleans Pelicans. It seems likely they will offer him a new deal — but for how much? We’re going to assume the Pelicans keep Rajon Rondo, as they are expected to, for about $5 million. That would have them right around the projected $101 million salary cap with nine players under contract. We also will assume they use their mid-level exception, worth roughly another $8 million, which would bring them to $109 million for 10 players.

Add in three minimum contracts, and that would have New Orleans sitting less than $10 million below the luxury tax line, which the Pelicans will not be crossing.

That means, if they are going to offer Cousins a deal, it is going to start in seven figures.

The scary thing for Cousins is that it is hard to see where he is going to find a better offer. Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers will be willing to toss him a lucrative one year deal if they strike out on all of their free agent targets. Perhaps a team like the Indiana Pacers will take a chance on him if he’s sitting out there looking for a deal.

But the combination of Cousins’s temperament, the lack of a need for centers around the NBA and the devastating Achilles’ injury he suffered back in January could leave him with a far, far lighter market for his services than he ever could’ve imagined.

[DeAndre Jordan joins LeBron James, Paul George and Kevin Durant in opting out]

— The Atlanta Hawks likely were already done with Dennis Schroder before this year’s draft. But after landing Trae Young in their trade with the Mavericks, it would appear Schroder’s days in Atlanta are all but over.

General Manager Travis Schlenk has said all the right things about Schroder thus far — including that he could play with Young — but it’s hard to believe that will ever happen.

Like Cousins, Schroder falls into a similar spot: Who is actually interested in trading for a point guard in a league where so many teams already have one? The Orlando Magic are one potential destination, and the Phoenix Suns are another, though there hasn’t been any reported interest from either thus far.

Under Schlenk, Atlanta has shown a willingness to dump a player no longer in the teams plans; the Hawks got rid of Dwight Howard for next to nothing when they sent him to the Charlotte Hornets. It might take a similar deal to move on from Schroder.

Perhaps the Hawks could move him to Orlando for Bismack Biyombo, whose contract runs one year shorter. Perhaps they could move him to Phoenix for Brandin Knight, who also has a deal that is one year shorter, and Jared Dudley, which would allow Phoenix — which has been said to have designs on using cap space this summer — to open up a few million more to spend. Perhaps Atlanta could even revisit Charlotte as a destination by sending Schroder there for Timofey Mozgov — who, ironically, was just sent there from Brooklyn in exchange for Howard.

Regardless, the bet here is that by the start of training camp, Schroder finds himself playing somewhere else, and Atlanta is starting the season with Young and Kevin Huerter as its starting backcourt.

[Kawhi Leonard reportedly pitched LeBron James on the prospect of teaming up]

— Among teams that aren’t involved in the LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Sweepstakes are the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, who nonetheless might have the NBA’s most interesting offseasons.

Both were surprise contenders last year, finishing fifth in both conferences behind breakout seasons from young guards (Donovan Mitchell in Utah and Victor Oladipo in Indiana). And both enter the summer with a bunch of cap space and the potential to reshape their rosters.

Utah, though, seems more likely to stand pat. The Jazz have two main free agents — Derrick Favors and Dante Exum (who is a restricted free agent) — and three other players (Thabo Sefolosha, Jonas Jerebko and Ekpe Udoh). If they renounce or release all five of them, that would give the Jazz around $20 million in cap room.

But the Jazz are expected to retain both Favors and Exum, and could hang onto all three non-guaranteed players, too. Utah is very excited about the group that it has in place and is content to let it grow for another year before potentially having well north of a max salary slot in the summer of 2019.

Indiana is in a different position, though, with around $20 million available — allowing them to potentially chase a difference-maker or two in a market where few teams will have cap space. The Pacers have been a rumored destination for both Will Barton and Tyreke Evans — which would make sense, given how much their offense fell apart when Oladipo sat during the playoffs. Barton, in particular, feels like a good fit here — especially with Denver being hard-pressed to keep him without dumping salary.

[The clock is ticking on the Lakers, and not just because Magic Johnson says so]

— In a summer where a lot of people are going to be hurting from the lack of available salary cap space, this summer’s restricted free agents could really feel the brunt of the pain. While there are a few intriguing players among this year’s class, it’s going to be difficult for any of them to get a legitimate offer from another team in free agency. Let’s run them down quickly.

Clint Capela: The Houston Rockets are going to keep their center. The only question is whether they try to squeeze him for every cent they can, given how expensive their roster is going to be next season, or pay him close to the max, which is what he deserves.

Aaron Gordon: An athletic freak who could look a lot better playing on a team with more offensive spacing than his current home in Orlando, Gordon would be an intriguing option in Indiana, which has been rumored to want to sign him. Given the prior regime in Orlando drafted him, there’s a chance a big enough offer could get him away from the Magic (though Orlando isn’t close enough to the tax that giving him one will push the Magic into it).

Jabari Parker: It is incredibly difficult to gauge what level of interest teams will have in Parker this summer. No one denies his offensive gifts, but he’s also torn his anterior cruciate ligament twice in four NBA seasons. There doesn’t appear to be any way he will get the three-year, $54 million deal he turned down before the season. Given how he is the antithesis of what new Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer values in a player in many ways, along with Milwaukee’s desire to chase a star next summer, and Parker feels like the most gettable RFA this summer.

Zach LaVine: So far in his NBA career, LaVine has been more potential than production. That, coupled with him coming off a torn ACL 18 months ago — and struggling once back on the court — will likely dampen his market. The one potential suitor he could have is the Sacramento Kings, but they already have Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic at shooting guard. This one feels like it could take quite a while to resolve — just as Nikola Mirotic’s restricted free agency did last year. But, as in that instance, it would appear the Bulls have all the leverage to get him for the price they want.

Marcus Smart and Fred VanVleet: The two top restricted free agent point guards on the market both would be intriguing fits in Phoenix, assuming the Suns don’t trade for someone like Schroder instead. It would seem as if VanVleet is more gettable than Smart, if only because Boston needs some tradable contracts in the mid-tier of the salary structure (they currently have none) and Toronto is already well into the luxury tax even before dealing with VanVleet’s free agency.

Whichever one doesn’t get paid by Phoenix — assuming one of them does — it will be interesting to see who pays the other one, or if they have to wait to get a deal done with their current team.

Jusuf Nurkic: This goes back to the problem Cousins is facing. Nurkic is a talented big, but he is operating in a market where no one needs a center, and where his current team is far into the luxury tax even before paying him. This one feels like a good bet to end with Nurkic taking his qualifying offer, playing for a year and then becoming an unrestricted free agent — just in time for last year’s 10th overall pick, Zach Collins, to be ready to step into a starting role.

Read more NBA coverage:

The Wizards are beginning to take the steps necessary to catch up with the NBA

Examining the ripple effects of the Marcin Gortat-Austin Rivers trade

Oscar Robertson wants to know: ‘Where are the white athletes’ in today’s politics?

For Jeanie Buss, NBA free agency marks the next step in a Lakers resurgence

Troy Brown Jr., Wizards’ 18-year-old pick, is eager to prove he belongs among NBA’s grown men

In Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, the Hawks hope they have their Curry-Thompson tandem