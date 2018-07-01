

LeBron James will play for a Western Conference team for the first time in his career. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Eight years ago, LeBron James announced he was taking his talents to South Beach in a television special. Four years ago, he announced he was returning to Northern Ohio in a letter he penned in Sports Illustrated.

Sunday night, James announced he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers in a press release issued via a tweet.

“LeBron James, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP, 14-time NBA all-star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,” said James’s agency, Klutch Sports Group, in the release, sent out to the world at 8:05 p.m. Eastern.

The tweet made official what had been reverberating around the NBA for days: James, despite no clear path for the Lakers to become a championship contender next season, will ship West to Los Angeles after spending the past four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But what was not expected was that James would sign anywhere for four seasons.

When James went to Miami, he was playing alongside all-stars in Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. When he returned to Cleveland, Kyrie Irving was already there and Kevin Love was on his way via a trade.

The Lakers have some solid young talent in Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, but none of the usual ready-made stars James has played alongside in the past.

Clearly, this was a move made for reasons beyond immediate basketball success or continuing his streak of eight straight NBA Finals appearances. It points to him wanting to live in Los Angeles and give his family some stability as his oldest son approaches high school.

And by signing a four-year deal, James has now entrusted the Lakers’ front office, led by President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka, with the ability to build a championship contender over the long term.

In the short term, it’s hard to see that championship contender in place. The preference of Kawhi Leonard is to play with the Lakers, but James signing a four-year deal won’t put any pressure on Johnson and Pelinka to overpay for the San Antonio Spurs star. Paul George, another Southern California native, re-signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded there last summer and growing to like the team. But having James committed for the foreseeable future gives the Lakers reason to play the long game.

So, too, does the fact that a cavalcade of stars — including Leonard, Irving, Love, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Kemba Walker — will be free agents next summer, when James will be able to serve as the team’s lead recruiter in free agency and will be able to sell the fact that he isn’t going anywhere to prospective teammates.

For now, though, the Lakers will be content to return to relevancy for the first time in a half-decade. The greatest player of his generation deciding to join your franchise will do that.

