A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder swung for the fences. By trading for Paul George without any guarantee he would commit to them past this summer — and with many expecting him to go to the Los Angeles Lakers — General Manager Sam Presti hoped getting the star forward into his building, and around his team, for 12 months would be able to sway him to stay.

Presti’s bet paid off, with George committing to re-sign with the Thunder late Saturday night, multiple sources confirmed to The Washington Post. The four-year, $137 million deal, which was being celebrated at a party George was attending along with Oklahoma City’s front office that was hosted by teammate Russell Westbrook, contains a player option for the fourth year.

The deal won’t become official until the league’s annual moratorium on free agent signings ends July 6, but George’s decision removes one of the best free agents from the market. More importantly, it allows Oklahoma City to have two of the league’s best players — George and former MVP Westbrook — set to be teammates for years to come.

That doesn’t mean Oklahoma City’s work is done. Far from it, in fact.

With George in the fold, the Thunder have $147 million committed to 10 players. Add in Jerami Grant, who agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal, and the rights to the three players Oklahoma City landed in the second round of the NBA Draft (Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Hervey and Devon Hall) and a player on a minimum contract, and the Thunder would be looking at a total payroll of about $157 million.

That would be bad enough for a small market team like Oklahoma City. But considering the Thunder would be close to $35 million over the luxury tax line in that scenario, that would take Oklahoma City’s combined payroll and luxury taxes up to roughly $310 million.

Unless another team surpasses the Thunder this season (which is possible, given where the league’s finances are going) that would easily make Oklahoma City the most expensive team in NBA history.

Privately, Thunder executives have said going all the way back to the start of last season that they were prepared to spend heavily this season if they had to. Around the league, though, there is skepticism about Oklahoma City’s willingness to go quite to this extreme.

The most obvious possibility would be to do something with Carmelo Anthony and his $27.9 million expiring contract. Anthony has a no-trade clause, but a trade that could precede a buyout to play elsewhere next season could be a move Anthony would welcome.

Given how awkward Anthony’s fit with the Thunder was last season, though, moving on from him might not be a bad thing from a pure basketball standpoint. Given the savings the Thunder would get from doing so, it also could put them in a position to retain free agent forward Jerami Grant, and potentially add another helpful piece in free agency.

That, plus hopefully getting Andre Roberson back healthy after he suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January, could put the Thunder in position to be a significant factor again in the Western Conference.

When Kevin Durant left two summers ago, it didn’t seem like the Thunder had any path back to that status again. Presti’s decision to trade for George last summer was one final — and many felt futile — attempt to return the Thunder to those heights once again.

By sticking around, though, George ensured the Thunder will remain relevant for the foreseeable future.