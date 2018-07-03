

Sung Kang of South Korea. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Golfer Sung Kang played one of his best rounds as a professional. His third-place finish at the Quicken Loans National last weekend was the second-best finish of the 31-year-old South Korean’s career on the PGA Tour. He pocketed $482,800 and earned a spot in this month’s British Open. It’s a weekend he certainly won’t soon forget — and neither will any of the other players on tour, thanks to a cheating accusation levied by Kang’s playing partner.

“Kang cheated,” Joel Dahmen posted on Twitter later that night. “He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost.”

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

While the weekend golfer might play a little loose with the rules, it’s unusual for a player on tour to knowingly cheat and even more bizarre for a fellow player to call him out. Kang adamantly disagreed with Dahmen’s assertion, finished the round and went on to post a 64, the second-best mark of the day, trailing only the 62 put up by Francesco Molinari, who won the tournament by eight strokes.

At issue was Kang’s second shot on the par-5 10th hole. The players disagreed about where or if the ball crossed a hazard.

“It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazzard,” Dahmen wrote on Twitter. “It clearly did not cross the hazzard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green.”

Kang contended that his ball “crossed the margin of the lateral hazard,” according to statement from a tour spokesman, which would enable him to hit his approach shot about 35 yards from the hole. Dahmen’s caddie, Geno Bonnalie, posted on Twitter, “We didn’t agree on the spot where it ‘crossed.’ ”

An intense discussion immediately ensued between the golfers and a rules official, lasting about 25 minutes. It went on so long that the players allowed the next group to play through, certainly an unusual sight in the final round of a tour event.

According to the tour spokesman, the rules official interviewed both players, caddies and course marshals in the vicinity.

“With no clear evidence to prove otherwise, it was determined by the official that Kang could proceed with his fourth shot as intended, following a penalty stroke and subsequent drop,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Dahmen was out of options. “At that point there is nothing I can do,” he later said. “If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable.”

Kang issued a statement saying he agreed with the decision made by the rules official and would have no further comment, “other than he is looking forward to focusing on finishing out the season strong, and he is excited about the opportunity to play in The Open Championship again in a few weeks.”

While’s Kang’s final-round 64 helped qualify him for the British Open, Dahmen shot a 71 on the day and finished the tournament tied for 23rd, 15 strokes off the lead.

“Unfortunately, I can’t really comment on the situation further,” he said in an interview Monday with 950 KJR-AM in Seattle. “I think what I said on Twitter is probably good enough. I really wish I could comment more on this. But if people want to go diving into the rabbit hole, there’s plenty for them to go out and do. I will stand by my comments. Unfortunately, Big Brother is out there and I shouldn’t get myself in too much trouble.”

Because rules in golf are sacrosanct, the whole affair inspired plenty of passion on both sides of the argument and could be something that follows both players on tour — one golfer who felt he was defending his honor and another who felt he was protecting the integrity of the game.

in a gentleman’s game how badly is Sung Kang going to get blackballed by his peers after a playing competitor went as far as calling him a cheater & even let Ben Crane play through the group to continue to argue what he knew was right for the integrity of the game/field? #AskAlan — chris timmerman (@ctimmerman35) July 2, 2018

Who wants to see me get kicked out of a PGA tour event for harassing that cheating scumbag Sung Kang? — DJ (@Daj5mg) July 3, 2018

Ive met Sung Kang many times, genuine guy. He misses cuts all the time has no problem with playing poorly, would never intentionally break a rule. Joel is a sore loser — Sam (@RealSamMartel) July 3, 2018