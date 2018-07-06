

Stan Wawrinka celebrates after upsetting Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon earlier this week. (Glyn Kirk/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Andy Murray isn’t the only Grand Slam champion making this year’s Citi Open a part of his comeback tour.

The Citi Open announced Friday that former world No. 1 Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner from Switzerland, will enter this year’s tournament as a main-draw wild card. The Citi Open runs from July 28 to Aug. 5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Northwest Washington.

Wawrinka is working his way back into form after having two operations on his left knee in August; he missed the second half of 2017 and an additional three months following this year’s Australian Open. The 33-year-old made waves at Wimbledon earlier this week when he beat No. 6 seed Grigor Dimitrov in a first-round match before falling to Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets in the second round.

Wawrinka, whose ranking has fallen to 224th, has a 5-9 record across 10 tournaments this year.

“To have the opportunity to add Stan to an already stellar field makes our 50th edition even more special,” tournament director Keely O’Brien said in a statement. “With all the excitement of our Washington Capitals bringing the Stanley Cup home, we know our D.C. sports family will enthusiastically welcome another famous Stan to town.”

[Andy Murray will play Citi Open in Washington as part of return from hip injury]

Wawrinka has 16 career singles titles, including a U.S. Open, Australian Open and French Open championship. A former world No. 3 who made his Citi Open debut in 2010, he adds another big name to an already stocked field that includes world No. 3 Alexander Zverev and Murray, who is working his way back from a hip injury. The women’s field includes Caroline Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

O’Brien has four ATP main-draw singles wild cards and four WTA main-draw singles wild cards still to award.