

Fans on the grounds of the All-England Club watch the World Cup quarterfinal between England and Sweden on their cellphones. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

WIMBLEDON, England — In a concession to the World Cup mania that’s sweeping England now that its national team has reached the semifinals for the first time in 28 years, Wimbledon is loosening its ban on the use of mobile phones in the stands.

The rules of entry to the All England Club, which hosts the grass-court classic, state that ticket holders must turn off cellphones and electronic devices when in the stands. The intent of the rule was to prevent spectators from talking on their phones or receiving calls during matches.

Speaking to a group of reporters Monday morning, Richard Lewis, the club’s chief executive, indicated that the prohibition would not be strictly enforced given interest in the World Cup — provided the use of the devices didn’t interfere with others.

“Our attitude is that if people aren’t affecting other people’s enjoyment of the tennis, if they have it on silent or are listening on an earphone, then that is fine,” Lewis said, according to The (London) Guardian.

[In England, a nation conditioned to World Cup failure is starting to believe]

The concession will enable Wimbledon-going soccer fans to stream the remaining World Cup matches or check on their progress while watching matches, whether via headphones or silenced.

France will face Belgium in the first semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. locally; England take on Croatia in the other semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. With the sun not setting until roughly 9:15 p.m. in London this time of year, matches at Wimbledon routinely extend past 7 p.m.

Said Lewis: “We want people to be able to enjoy in this modern era the fact that this is a tennis event but that there is something else very special going on.”

Wimbledon is standing firm, however, on its decision not to change the start time of Sunday’s men’s final to avoid a conflict with the World Cup final, even if England makes it that far, Lewis reiterated. Wimbledon’s men’s final is scheduled for 2 p.m. (9 a.m. Eastern time in the United States), with the World Cup final starting two hours later.

Moreover, Lewis said the All England Club would not erect TV screens on the grounds so ticket holders could watch the World Cup, nor will they use the existing oversize screen on Henman Hill behind Court No. 1 for any purpose other than tennis.

Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more from the World Cup? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Read more from Post Sports:

‘Hard-working, compact, united and well organized’: The World Cup’s surprising final four

At World Cup, Russians embrace the world, one relationship at a time

Frances Tiafoe runs out of steam in deflating five-set loss at Wimbledon