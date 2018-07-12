

A lawyer for LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon implicated McCoy in an incident this week. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Women’s clothing was piled in a mound on the driveway of LeSean McCoy’s home in the Atlanta suburbs when police arrived there just before 7:30 p.m. on July 3, 2017, an officer later wrote.

Police had received a call about a domestic dispute in the five-bedroom, five-bathroom brown brick home the Buffalo Bills running back shared with his girlfriend, fashion designer Delicia Cordon. By the time police got there, Cordon was gone, but McCoy was still there, a police report states. He explained the couple had broken up, according to the report.

Cordon recently had followed him to Las Vegas, McCoy told the officers, and made wild accusations about him cheating on her that she also wrote on social media. McCoy also told the officers that he and his ex-girlfriend had routinely borrowed expensive jewelry from high-end jewelers to wear for special events, and that Cordon had refused to return several items, even though he asked her to do so, repeatedly.

McCoy wanted Cordon out of the home, he told the officers, and had initiated eviction proceedings.

“McCoy was very concerned that Cordon may try to either take things or make false accusations about him,” the police report reads. “He stated that he was trying to be very careful about being around her given the climate of domestic abuse in his profession.”

The officers told McCoy they couldn’t keep Cordon out of the home, but that if he was concerned about false accusations, he should try to put away any valuables and stay away from her. McCoy agreed to bring her clothing back inside, an officer wrote.

The incident last July was one of three that brought law enforcement to McCoy’s home, according to records released Thursday to The Washington Post in response to an open records request, before another incident this week. In April, police received a call about another domestic disturbance, and in June, officers responded to an incident in which McCoy’s mother tried to help her son effect a surprise eviction. Taken together, the three reports shed more light on a relationship at the center of the latest allegation of domestic violence against an NFL star.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cordon’s attorney, a man broke into the home, demanded jewelry from Cordon, and then pistol-whipped her. A friend shared a photograph of Cordon’s bloodied and bruised face on Instagram and blamed McCoy, and Cordon’s attorney has suggested the running back orchestrated the attack, noting the assailant’s focus on the expensive jewelry, and the lack of any sign of forced entry. McCoy has denied the allegations, calling them “totally baseless and offensive.” Police are investigating what they have described as a “targeted home invasion,” and the NFL — which could suspend McCoy or end his career using its expansive personal conduct policy, regardless of what law enforcement finds — is also investigating

Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, did not reply to a request to comment Thursday, nor did Don Samuel, the Atlanta criminal defense attorney McCoy hired this week.

Before officers left last July, Cordon arrived, and there was an open arrest warrant for her out of Atlanta for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation. Cordon told the officers she and McCoy had indeed broken up, and that she had spoken to a lawyer about the eviction process.

“Neither party made any accusations about physical abuse,” an officer wrote. Police then handcuffed Cordon, and took her to jail on the failure-to-appear charge.

Cordon, 34, and McCoy, 30, apparently made up after this dispute, according to her Facebook activity. In January, she posted a video of McCoy appearing on the NFL Network, with an adoring note. In February, she posted a photo of them out to dinner for Valentine’s Day.

In April, however, police responded to another call about a domestic dispute at McCoy’s home. Cordon had called 911, angry that McCoy had been moving out furniture that she wanted to keep. The dispatcher advised officers that Cordon and McCoy apparently had worked out the disagreement during the 911 call, but “it sounded a little heated.”

By the time police arrived, about 11:50 in the morning on April 11, the argument was over.

“Ms. Cordon and Mr. McCoy stated separately that they had everything worked out and at no time did their argument become physical,” an officer wrote.

Just before 10 a.m. on June 1, Cordon called 911 from Virginia, for an incident her attorney described in her statement earlier this week. While at a relative’s graduation, Cordon had noticed, via security camera footage streamed to her phone, a moving truck outside the house in Georgia, and people removing furniture. McCoy had sent his mother, Daphne, along with a moving crew.

When officers approached, Daphne McCoy, 54, told them “she was there to get LeSean’s things,” a police report states. Delicia and her two children were allowed the stay in the home until LeSean sold it, Daphne McCoy told police, but LeSean wanted his belongings. Noting the furniture in the moving truck, officers informed Daphne McCoy she could take only clothing and personal items of her son’s. Because Cordon and LeSean McCoy had shared the home, an officer explained, they would need to go to court to determine ownership of shared items such as furniture.

Daphne McCoy “stated that LeSean paid for everything inside the home and she should be able to remove those items for him,” an officer wrote in the report.

According to the report, someone got LeSean McCoy on the phone, and after a discussion with police, he said he understood, and told the movers to put the furniture back.

Then came the call in the early morning hours Tuesday. An event report describing the call is redacted, but notes the man who broke in wore a mask and was dressed all in black, and had beaten a woman in the head and locked her in the bathroom.

The woman, whose name is redacted, had a theory about the attack. She thought her ex-boyfriend had “set her up,” the report states.

The league is taking a wait-and-see approach, postponing consideration of placing McCoy on the commissioner’s exempt list until learning whether authorities tie him to any involvement in the case.

It is not clear when the NFL might make a decision. The Bills are scheduled to report to training camp July 25, at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y. They open the regular season Sept. 9 at Baltimore.