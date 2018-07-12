Williams, 36, playing in her first Wimbledon since giving birth this past September to daughter Olympia, won her semifinal in //straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. // She will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber — who advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Thursday’s first match — in Saturday’s final.

Williams was the No. 1-ranked player in the world when she went on a maternity leave that lasted 13 months. Despite being ranked 183rd in the world, she was awarded the 25th seed at the tournament in England as part of an effort by professional tennis to avoid being seen as punishing women who step away from the sport to have children.

Gorges, 29, was seeded 13th in the women’s draw. None of the top 10 seeds made it through to the quarterfinals.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.