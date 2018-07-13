

Thomas will reunite with his former coach in Sacramento, Mike Malone, with the Nuggets. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Isaiah Thomas has finally found a new home.

The 29-year-old point guard agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Denver Nuggets Thursday night, a league source confirmed.

ESPN first reported Thomas’s signing.

As recently as a year ago, Thomas appeared ticketed for a huge payday this summer after starring for the Boston Celtics in the 2016-2017 season and subsequent Eastern Conference playoffs, leading them to the East finals despite dealing with the death of his sister and a hip injury.

But then Thomas was dealt to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. He struggled upon his return after missing the first two-and-a-half months trying to avoid surgery, had some difficulty adjusting once he did return and was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline.

Thomas also struggled in Los Angeles, and eventually had surgery to fix the hip issue. But as one team after another made moves to fill in their backcourts this summer, it was increasingly hard to find a spot for him in which to land.

Denver was one of them, though, as the Nuggets were without a backup for Jamal Murray on the roster, and Thomas is familiar with coach Mike Malone from his time in Sacramento.

Now he’ll get a chance to rebuild his value and, if healthy, potentially get the kind of lucrative long-term deal next summer he’d expected to get before the hip injury derailed his career.

Thomas is also expected to be part of Team USA’s minicamp here later this month.

