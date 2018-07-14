

The field is readied before Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend at Nationals Park. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The inaugural All-Star Armed Services Classic kicked off MLB’s midsummer festivities Friday night at Nationals Park with a softball game between athletes from the Air Force and Army.

The teams comprised of service members stationed in the Washington D.C. area were competing for a championship after advancing from a round-robin tournament in June featuring teams from each of the five branches of the armed services.

The night began with WWII Marine veteran and Civil War historian Ed Bearss tossing out the ceremonial first pitch. At 95 years old, Bearss is believed to be the only living person to have attended Major League Baseball’s first All-Star Game in 1933.

“I was so excited to be out there throwing the first pitch,” Bearss recalled. “I tried to throw an eephus ball pitch like Rip Sewell [a former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher during the 1940s].”

Following a scoreless first inning, Air Force drew first blood Friday in the second on a walk rule unique to softball. (In co-ed rules, if the pitcher walks a male batter with a female batter on deck, the male batter is permitted two bases. This rule was created in an effort to maintain competitive balance should teams attempt to pitch around males in hopes of only facing female players.) With runners on first and second and Staff Sgt. Monica Rodriguez on deck, Army’s pitcher, Sgt. Maj. John Horner, walked Master Sgt. T.J. Hoffma, moving the runner on second up two bases and resulting in the games first run. Air Force then exploded for eight more over the next five innings to pummel Army, 9-3.

The game had pride on the line for the members of the two rival services, but it also was the subject of a friendly wager in a divided household. Sgt. David Perez (Army) and Sr. Airman Tylar Perez (Air Force), a husband and wife duo playing in the game, bet laundry duty for the week. It didn’t work out well for Sgt. Perez, but not because of effort.

David made a web gem-worthy play for Army when he made a sliding grab just behind second base, turning a potential extra base, hit by his wife, into an out at second.

“I knew I was in the doghouse as soon as I slid to make that play, but it had to be done.” Sgt. Perez said.

“I was so mad when he snatched my hit away,” Sr. Airman Perez chuckled. “But I’ll get over it when I’m sitting on the couch with my feet up thinking about this great win while he’s doing the laundry.”

