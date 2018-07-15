

Yusniel Diaz, of the Los Angles Dodgers, celebrates a home run with World Team Manager David Ortiz at the MLB Futures Game Sunday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Major League Baseball’s Futures Game at Nationals Park on Sunday was a showcase more than an actual game, even if score was kept and the U.S. team earned a 10-6 win over the World team. By the end, it started to resemble a home run derby.

The top prospects were split into two squads based on hometown, with nine countries represented on the World roster.

Much like the All-Star Game, there are plenty of substitutions to make sure all the top prospects get to see the field.

“This is an All-Star Game. I’m going to have as much fun as possible without trying to go overboard or anything like that,” said U.S. outfielder Taylor Trammell, a Reds prospect who was 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple en route to winning MVP honors. “I’m just having a blast today.”

Taylor Trammell crushed a ball to the top of the wall, thought it was his 2nd HR of the game and flashed a ✌️rounding first, ended up being a triple. Gets back to dugout:



“That’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me. My mom is gonna kill me”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6fxGkNuhtd — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 15, 2018

An abundance of homers

In this season of launch angles and exit velocities, the home run again took center stage as seven players went deep. Thirteen of the 16 runs scored Sunday came on home runs.

Toronto prospect Danny Jansen, 23, had never played in a big league ballpark. Once he connected with a change-up from Twins minor-leaguer Lewis Thorpe in the fourth inning, he heard the dugout explode and can’t remember the rest.

“I felt like I was walking on a cloud around the bases,” said Jansen, who was drafted in the 16th round five years ago. “Just experiencing that with everybody and having everybody else in that whole game was balling out, too.”

Yusniel Diaz, a member of the Dodgers organization who represented the World team, hit two homers. His first was a two-run shot off Matt Manning (Tigers) in the fifth; the second was a solo shot off Shaun Anderson (Red Sox) in the seventh.

Luis Basabe, Peter Alonso and Ke’Bryan Hayes also hit two-run home runs, while Trammell and Seuly Matias had solo shots.

“Guys were just connecting with balls today,” Trammell said. “Peter Alonso hit the highest ball I have ever seen today. … He got a hold of it.”

Alonso’s home run had an exit velocity of 113.6 mph, according to Statcast.

Even when Basabe faced righty Hunter Greene, an 18-year-old flamethrower in the Reds organization whose fastball consistently reached triple digits, Basabe flexed, blasting a home run to right-center in the third.

“Tip my cap to that guy,” Greene said. “He’s a great ballplayer, and that was very impressive.”

Matias has 26 homers for the Royals’ Class A Lexington (Ky.) affiliate, and he replicated that success at the Futures Game. He started this home run show in the second inning when he sent a ball into the home team’s bullpen.

“I just think everyone had so much energy,” Jansen said.

[Baseball has entered the Golden Age of the Prospect]

Young pitching talent

Astros prospect Forrest Whitley, the highest ranked pitching prospect in the minors, missed the Futures Game due to an oblique injury. But the U.S. team had no shortage of highly touted arms.

Greene, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, was clocked at 103 mph on the gun. He was the youngest member of the U.S. team.

All the pitchers at this game, Jansen said, were throwing hard. But since he was teammates with Greene, Jansen never had to go up against Greene’s fastball. He prefers it that way.

“I’ll just stick to catching him,” Jansen.

Greene occupied Bryce Harper’s locker for the day but didn’t know it until a reporter pointed it out. Harper, a six-time all-star, also played in the Futures Game when he was a minor leaguer.

“I was thinking about that earlier: I was like, ‘I wonder whose locker I’m sitting in,’ ” Greene said in the Nationals’ clubhouse. “That’s awesome.”

First ten pitches for Hunter Greene in the MLB Futures Game:



101 mph

102

102

102 (home run)

102

103 (!!!)

102

85 mph (slider)

102 (single)

82 mph (slider) — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) July 15, 2018

Family ties to MLB

Three players in the Futures Game have major league bloodlines.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres’ organization shares his name with his dad, who spent 11 years in the majors. The 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic has batted .289 with 15 home runs this season for Class AA San Antonio, and went 2-for-5 on Sunday while playing all nine innings. As the No. 3 overall prospect in MLB’s Top 100 rankings, Tatis was the highest ranked prospect at the Futures Game.

Like Tatis, Bo Bichette has a father with experience in the big leagues. His dad, Dante, is a four-time all-star and played 14 seasons in the Majors.

After the game, Bichette received a text from his dad, who was in attendance, that said: “Bo Bo, you’re awesome, and I love you.”

“I think we get a leg up,” Bichette said. “As a younger kid, my dad could teach me things about pro ball that other people didn’t get a chance to know before they signed.”

Hayes, a 21-year-old in the Pirates organization, plays the same position as his dad, Charlie — who played 14 seasons in the majors, primarily at third base.

