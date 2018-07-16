

The MLB All-Star Game festivities are now in full bloom. Here’s a rundown of all the events.

First off, there are a number of road closures and parking restrictions around Nationals Park that started Friday. Click here for the complete rundown, courtesy of DDOT.

What happens if it rains? Dave Sheinin has the answer:

If rain delays the start of Tuesday night’s game, every effort would still be made to get the game in, but there would be a point, probably sometime before 11 p.m., when the league would no longer want to start it. At that point, the focus could shift to Wednesday. Although MLB controls the decision whether and when to start the game Tuesday night, a move to Wednesday would require coordination with the players’ union, owing to the travel plans of the players. The season’s second half used to start on the Thursday after the All-Star Game but now begins on the Friday after the game.

And a note on Metro: It will stay open at least one hour past its regular 11:30 p.m. weeknight closing time for both the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Metro also will run additional trains on the Green Line to provide extra capacity for both events.

If you haven’t seen The Post’s All-Star Game print-product special section, you should check it out. We think it’s pretty neat:

All-Star FanFest

When: Friday-Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, except for Tuesday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Admission: $35 adults, $30 children 12 and under, free for children 2 and under, $19 seniors 65 and over, $15 with college ID. Discounts available for active-duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personal, first responders, government employees and public school teachers. Tickets can be purchased here.

Billed by MLB as the “largest interactive baseball theme park in the world,” the All-Star FanFest will include chances to meet baseball and softball legends such as Johnny Bench, Andre Dawson, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers, Dave Winfield, Jennie Finch and Lisa Fernandez (some of whom will conduct clinics). Twenty-three former Nationals, including manager Davey Johnson and several players from the team’s inaugural 2005 season, are also scheduled to attend. The daily schedule can be found here.

Play Ball Park

When: Friday-Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m., except for Saturday (11 a.m.).

Where: A 56,000-square-foot lot located northeast of Nationals Park at the intersection of First and M streets SE.

Admission: Free, no tickets required.

Baseball and softball activities featuring a youth-sized turf diamond and daily programming for fans of all ages. The Washington Post’s Scott Allen has more about Play Ball Park here.

Home Run Derby

When: Monday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

Tickets: $160-$260 and include a ticket to All-Star FanFest either Monday or Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased here.

TV: ESPN.

Bryce Harper will be joined by seven first-time participants in Monday’s marquee event, including Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins. Harper will face Freeman in the first round as part of the eight-man bracket. The full format are here.

MLB All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 4:30 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

TV: Fox.

In past years, MLB held an All-Star Game parade on the afternoon of the game. But attendance at last year’s parade in Miami was, shall we say, sub-optimal, so the league has done away with it. However, it still will put on its pregame Red Carpet Show, where fans can watch the players enter the stadium on, yes, a red carpet. Nationals season ticket holders will get the prime viewing spots, but a limited amount of space also will be reserved for fans who don’t fall into that category.

If you can’t make it to the stadium, the Red Carpet Show will air live on MLB Network at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start in his home ballpark, while Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale gets the nod for the American League. The full lineups:

American League

Mookie Betts (Red Sox) – RF Jose Altuve (Astros) – 2B Mike Trout (Angels) – CF J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) – DH Jose Ramirez (Indians) – 3B Aaron Judge (Yankees) – LF Manny Machado (Orioles) – SS Jose Abreu (White Sox) – 1B Salvador Perez (Royals) – C

National League

Javier Baez (Cubs) – 2B Nolan Arenado (Rockies) – 3B Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks) – DH Freddie Freeman (Braves) – 1B Matt Kemp (Dodgers) – LF Bryce Harper (Nationals) – CF Nick Markakis (Braves) – RF Brandon Crawford (Giants) – SS Willson Contreras (Cubs) – C

Must-reads ahead of the MLB All-Star Game:

> Sports stadiums — expensive and controversial wherever they’re built — rarely live up to their promise as engines of economic growth. But when Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game comes to Washington on Tuesday night, it will be played in the sport’s most successful new market in decades. After a 33-year absence, baseball’s return to Washington has forged a new fan following, expanded the city’s tax base and sparked the build-out of a part of town most people barely knew existed. For all the success around Nationals Park, has it created other issues? (Read Marc Fisher’s full story)

> When the All-Star Game is in your town, your home ballpark, swathed in a week-long celebration, it still is a knockout event. And it will be again this year — in Nationals Park. (Read Thomas Boswell’s full column)

> Max Scherzer was never destined to stomp around the grounds of major league stadiums, never a can’t-miss talent who would have disappointed everyone had he turned out merely mortal. Mediocrity never disappointed Scherzer, either. It motivated him, over and over, until he had all but eradicated it from his baseball life. (Read Chelsea Janes’s full story)

> Entering 2018, there were 25 living humans who had represented Washington as selections for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. They are the living links to Washington’s all-star history, and these are their stories and memories. (Read Dave Sheinin’s full story)

> Bryce Harper is in the awkward position of being the most talked-about star on the host team for this All-Star Game largely because he might be headed elsewhere after this season — but also because so much will be expected of him here. (Read Chelsea Janes’s full story)

> As thrilling and productive as Mike Trout can be on a diamond, he also represents an obstacle baseball faces. Trout captures and exceeds the imagination of baseball’s adherents, but owing to his prerogative, mitigating individual circumstances and the inherent nature of the game, he has not broken through in any broader way. MLB must grapple with an uncomfortable, perhaps unavoidable dilemma: Trout is the ultimate all-star, and yet he is not a star. (Read Adam Kilgore’s full story)

> As Washington’s first All-Star Game in nearly half a century approaches, we will hear about so many of baseball’s problems. These are real and must be dealt with, but as we frame the discourse about the issues with the current game and the potential solutions that must follow, let’s also make sure we find what’s worth celebrating — namely, the players. The game might be ailing. But the players are awesome. (Read Barry Svrluga’s full column)

> Finally, we created custom all-star baseball cards. Open a pack or two and see who you get. (Open here)

