

Kawhi Leonard may be about to get his wish. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

The Kawhi Leonard saga appears to finally be reaching its conclusion.

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are closing in on a deal that would send Leonard to the Raptors for all-star guard DeMar DeRozan, according to multiple reports.

It is nearly certain additional players are involved on both sides, though it is unclear they will be. One that is likely to be included is promising Raptors forward OG Anunoby.



DeMar DeRozan hoped to spend his career in Toronto but the rumored trade will put an end to that. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The trade would culminate what has been a months-long standoff between Leonard, his camp and San Antonio, one that has seen the typically drama-free Spurs become a three-ring circus for the first time in more than two decades. After only playing nine games last season because of a quad injury, Leonard made it clear he wanted to be traded, and that he wanted to play for the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent after next season.

Assuming this trade happens, the Raptors will hope he’ll reconsider a year from now — just as Paul George did in re-signing with Oklahoma City after being traded there last summer following him issuing a similar demand to the Indiana Pacers.

One additional wrinkle: Leonard, DeRozan and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich are all scheduled to be part of Team USA’s minicamp next week in Las Vegas. Popovich, who is coaching Team USA in next year’s FIBA World Cup in China and in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, will undoubtedly be there; whether the two players are, particularly in light of this trade potentially happening, remains to be seen.

Presuming health, Leonard remains one of the best five players in the NBA, and arguably its best two-way player. Getting him would elevate the Raptors into the same conversation with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers atop the Eastern Conference, and would give Toronto a true superstar to build its roster around.

San Antonio, meanwhile, will be getting a four-time all-star in DeRozan — one who seems quite unhappy by what is transpiring. DeRozan, who signed a five-year deal worth $139 million to remain a Raptor in 2016, has said repeatedly that he hopes to retire in Toronto, the only city he’s ever played in since being drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in 2009.

In an Instagram story posted early Wednesday morning, DeRozan seemed to indicate what sources had told The Washington Post previously: that he and his camp had been told he wouldn’t be traded this summer.

As reports involving the Raptors possibly trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard escalate, here is DeMar’s IG story: pic.twitter.com/Wbb72mw0qR — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 18, 2018

It appears, however, that he will, in fact, be traded, and sometime soon.

And, if he is, the Kawhi Leonard saga will have officially come to an end.