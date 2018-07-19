

Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino reached out to his players after John Schnatter resigned from Papa John’s. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE — When Louisville linebacker Jon Greenard heard the news about John Schnatter, he was shocked and disturbed. Wide receiver Jaylen Smith said he felt embarrassed and disappointed.

Forbes reported last week that Schnatter, the founder and former chief executive of Papa John’s, had used the n-word during a conference call while discussing the fallout from Schnatter’s comments about NFL player protests last year. His close ties to Louisville made the comments more personal to members of the football team.

“That’s something that’s associated with not only me, but my teammates and the whole university,” Smith said Thursday at the ACC’s annual media days for football.

Louisville plays football at what until last Friday had been called Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, and Schnatter was a member of Louisville’s Board of Trustees before resigning last week. More than 30 years ago, Schnatter started the pizza company that’s headquartered in Louisville.

Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino said Thursday that he had two immediate concerns during the media uproar: Louisville’s players and its recruits.

[University of Louisville takes Papa John’s name off its football stadium]

Assistant coaches reached out to recruits, Petrino said, to “tell them that it’s a bad situation, but we’re asking you guys to have confidence in our administration and give us some time to show that they’ll handle this the right way.”

Petrino, who was out of town, also called three current players — Smith, Greenard and Seth Dawkins.

“Hey guys, let’s just chill out a little bit,” Petrino told them. “I don’t want the story to be about you guys and how you react to it, what you put out there on social media. If you could do me a favor, speak to the team.”

Before hearing from Petrino, Dawkins had tweeted: “We need to change the name of the stadium ASAP, I’m not here for it.” The junior wide receiver thought Petrino was calling him to ask him to delete the tweet, according to the coach, but he never made that request.

We need to change the name of the stadium ASAP, I’m not here for it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Seth Dawkins (@dawkins5_) July 12, 2018

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announced last Friday that the school’s football stadium would be called Cardinal Stadium. Petrino said the process moved much quicker than he thought it would. After Bendapudi spoke at a news conference, she also met with the football team, Petrino said.

While that matter was quickly resolved, it was yet another challenge for an athletic department that has been marred by a sex scandal and an FBI investigation that accused the university of funneling money to a basketball recruit. Men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were fired last October as a result. Pitino has sued the university over his dismissal.

Last week, five members of the school’s 2013 basketball team announced a separate lawsuit against the NCAA as a result of that season’s national championship being vacated in the aftermath of an assistant coach hiring strippers to entertain Louisville players and recruits.

Meanwhile, the football team will soon kick off the 2018 football season with the burden of replacing Lamar Jackson, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Even with Jackson last season, Louisville found itself 4-4 in conference play.

While the basketball program has been the focus for much of this tumultuous time at Louisville, the football team is under the same university umbrella, making it sometimes hard to escape the negativity that looms over the athletic department.

“When you’re in Louisville athletics, period, they’re going to say something about basketball,” said Greenard, a redshirt junior. “When you go anywhere else, you have to know where you’re at, know your limits about getting in certain arguments or little stuff like that, to not draw a spark about U of L athletics because we’re already in so much turmoil as it is.”

