Fantasy draft strategy articles often discuss tier-ing, and as it happens, this year’s tight end position is about as easy as possible to separate into tiers. There’s a very distinct “Big 3” at the top, which could really be divided into two tiers, the first with Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce and another one in which Zach Ertz is the sole member.

After that trio, there’s a middle class of TEs who offer a fair amount of appeal, forming a tier that starts with Greg Olsen and concludes with Trey Burton. In these rankings, all that accounts for just 10 players, so in 12-team leagues, of course, there will be at least two squads hunting for bargains.

That gets us to the next tier, composed of players about whom owners could reasonably have high hopes, and to me, that runs from Jack Doyle through Tyler Eifert. Playing anyone beyond that group essentially involves hoping for the odd touchdown or, in the best case scenario, an unlikely breakout season.

Such is life with fantasy football’s shallowest, lowest-scoring position, at least as compared to QB, RB and WR. Some leagues have moved to address this issue by making TE a premium position, in which receptions and yards score higher than they do for other positions, but in any event, almost all leagues require starting a TE, so here is how they stack up. (A reminder that The Post’s fantasy coverage defaults to PPR scoring.)

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (bye week, 11): Back woes have taken away some of his athleticism, but Gronk remains the biggest difference-maker at his position, as evidenced by his sizable margin over Travis Kelce last year in per-game fantasy scoring (17.5 points to 15.6).

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (12): finished No. 1 in season-long PPR scoring among TEs in 2017, his second straight year in the top spot.

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles (9): Pretty much a lock for 75 catches and 800-plus yards, Ertz finally ramped up his TDs last year, scoring eight after no more than four in any of his first four seasons.

4. Greg Olsen, Panthers (4): Had been an iron man before missing nine games in 2017 with a foot injury, now reportedly healthy and potentially set up for another 1,000-yard season under TE-friendly offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

5. Jimmy Graham, Packers (7): In first season with Aaron Rodgers, is second only to Gronkowski as the tight end most likely to score double-digit TDs.

6. Delanie Walker, Titans (8): Set to turn 34 next month, Walker is sneaky old but wasn’t too long in the tooth last year to lead his squad in receptions (74) and yards (807).

7. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (10): Steady veteran has 15 TDs over past two seasons and gets a new QB in Kirk Cousins who loved to throw to his TEs in Washington.

8. Evan Engram, Giants (9): Justified first-round selection with sparkling 64-722-6 line as a rookie, but with Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury and Saquon Barkley penciled in for copious routes out of the backfield, will Engram have a diminished role?

9. Jordan Reed, Redskins (4): Would be much higher on this list if there were any reason to be confident he could stay healthy, but the good news is that his ADP also has him going around this very affordable slot.

10. Trey Burton, Bears (5): Longtime backup to Ertz got big money to play the Kelce role in Chicago under former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

11. Jack Doyle, Colts (9): Showed he could put up solid numbers without Andrew Luck, but now, with Luck back, needs to prove he can do the same with another high-profile TE, Eric Ebron, on the roster.

12. George Kittle, 49ers (11): Coming off very promising rookie campaign (43-515-2) and, given San Francisco’s undersized WR corps, is a good bet to become Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite red-zone target.

13. Charles Clay, Bills (11): A safe pick at this position, Charles’s size and experience could make him an oasis of stability in an unsettled Buffalo offense, particularly if LeSean McCoy winds up missing time.

14. Eric Ebron, Colts (9): New Colts Coach Frank Reich’s offenses have heavily featured tight ends in the past, and with question marks at wide receiver apart from T.Y. Hilton, there could well be enough passes to go around between Doyle and Ebron, a former top-10 draft pick.

15. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (5): Receiving TE was brought back to Tampa Bay on sizable contract after scoring 14 TDs over past two seasons.

16. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (5): 19th overall pick last year offers big-play ability but is valued for blocking skills and might be a year away from fully blossoming.

17. David Njoku, Browns (11): 29th overall pick in 2017 is ticketed for full-time role this season and has athleticism to spare, although Cleveland suddenly has mouths to feed.

18. Tyler Eifert, Bengals (9): Makes Reed look like Cal Ripken Jr. by comparison, but has been a TD-maker when healthy.

19. Jared Cook, Raiders (7): Career-high 54 catches last season came under previous coaching regime, and arrival of Jon Gruden brings uncertainty for player who rarely gets into the end zone.

20. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals (9): The kind of gamble worth taking this deep into the position, former college WR showed flashes of dominance last year and could play his way into major role.

21. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars (9): Signed away from Jets, with whom he resurrected his career, “ASJ” has skill set to stay on field in most situations and size to get Blake Bortles’s attention.

22. Benjamin Watson, Saints (6): Last time he was with New Orleans, in 2015, he put up 74-825-6 line, but he turns 38 before Christmas.

23. Vance McDonald, Steelers (7): Another worthy role of the dice, McDonald is a size-speed specimen who may finally be ready to show consistency in sixth season.

24. Vernon Davis, Redskins (4): In leagues with large benches, it’s not the least bit crazy to draft Davis, who had 43 catches for 648 yards last season, as a handcuff to Reed.

25. Austin Hooper, Falcons (8): Did very little after huge Week 1 last year, but was given large amount of snaps and still doesn’t turn 24 until November.

26. Hayden Hurst, Ravens (10): Joe Flacco lavishes targets on his TEs, so this year’s 25th overall pick could get into swing of things right away.

27. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (11): The 42nd overall pick, Gesicki showed eye-popping athleticism at NFL combine and has a chance to snag more than a few of Jarvis Landry’s vacated targets.

28. Gerald Everett, Rams (12): Second-rounder in 2017 is vying for playing time with Tyler Higbee, but it helps that Everett is viewed as more of the pass-catcher of the two.

29. Jake Butt, Broncos (10): Former Michigan star who fell in 2017 draft after wrecking his knee, Butt is now healthy and on a team lacking established receiving options beyond Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

30. Virgil Green, Chargers (8): Eighth-year veteran has just 71 career receptions but one major opportunity in wake of season-ending injury to Hunter Henry — at least until Bolts bring back Antonio Gates.

