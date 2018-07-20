

Some Texans players kneel during the anthem before a game last October

A day after the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced an agreement that put the league’s new national anthem policy at least temporarily on hold, people on both sides expressed hope Friday that a resolution will be mutually agreed upon before the start of the regular season in September.

“They’re trying,” a person familiar with the NFLPA’s planning said of the negotiators.

The agreement announced Thursday night keeps the league from implementing its anthem policy that was approved by the owners at their May meeting in Atlanta. It also keeps the union’s grievance against that policy from proceeding, giving the NFL and NFLPA time to attempt to work out an anthem policy.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a member of the NFLPA’s ruling executive committee, said arrangements were being made for face-to-face meetings in which players would participate. He said he’s optimistic about a resolution before the season.

“Hopefully we can do that,” Alexander said in a phone interview. “That’s the point of this, to have some conversation to come up with a plan that’s agreeable to both sides. We need to sit down and talk. That’s probably how it should have started out in the first place.

“I know there have been conversations about the grievance. But in terms of sitting down to talk about a resolution with players being involved, there hasn’t been anything yet. That’s the whole purpose, to have some face-to-face conversations about this. That’s what’s in the works now.”

NFL teams have begun reporting to training camps, a process that accelerates next week. The preseason opens Aug. 2 and the regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 6.

“There’s no hard timeline but obviously everyone knows when the games are,” said a person with knowledge of the league’s inner workings. “We’ll work to resolve it. Hopefully we’ll get it done.”

That person said that Thursday night’s announcement did not come at the behest of an arbitrator as a push for the parties to try to resolve the matter before the grievance is addressed. Neither did it come, that person and several others within the league said, because of the report earlier Thursday about the Miami Dolphins leaving open the possibility that any player who protests during the anthem this season could be subject to a four-game suspension without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. Rather, the dialogue had been taking place since around the time that the union filed its grievance against the new anthem policy in early July.

The document prepared for their players by the Dolphins was a standard document addressing disciplinary action for any offenses by players, they said. The Dolphins listed a protest by a player during the anthem as conduct detrimental to the team. Under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and union, a team can punish such conduct by as much as a four-game suspension. But the league and Dolphins say the team was not specifying that a protest necessarily would lead to such a punishment.

“We were asked to submit a form to the NFL on our overall discipline policy prior to the start of the rookie report date,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a written statement. “The one line sentence related to the national anthem was a placeholder as we haven’t made a decision on what we would do, if anything, at that point. I’m pleased that the NFL and NFLPA are taking a pause to figure out a resolution on this issue. I am passionate about social justice and through the Miami Dolphins and creation of RISE, will continue to use the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.”

Many owners, even those who have expressed a sympathetic view toward the message of the players’ protests, have said they want players to stand for the anthem. It’s clear, then, what the league and owners are likely to be seeking in the deliberations with the union: an agreement by the players to stand for the anthem. What’s less clear is what, if anything, the players might seek in return, and what the owners might be willing to offer.

Alexander said he didn’t know what might be involved in the details of the negotiations.

“I can’t even answer that at this point,” Alexander said. “Even on the ownership side, there were different comfort levels with the new rule. . . . As players, we don’t want anything to change. We want it the way it is now. But we don’t want to live in a world where everything depends on the views of that particular team’s owner.

“We’ll try to come up with something that makes sense to everybody. There are a lot of moving parts in this. Even on the players’ side, you have people that have different feelings about certain things. We need to go into this thing with an open mind, both sides, not so polarized. We need to have clear heads and open hearts when we’re talking about these issues.”

One complication is that neither side has spoken with a single voice on this topic since the controversy over it erupted. Owners have had varying views about whether to force players to stand for the anthem. Players have had differing views about what they wanted from the league to address their concerns.

The league at one point was dealing directly with the Players Coalition, a group of players led by former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. It was that group, not the union, that took the lead in negotiating the particulars of the players’ social justice accord with the league last year. Now it is the union taking the lead in the deliberations on behalf of the players.

The NFL and NFLPA have had an often-combative recent history that includes a lockout by the owners of the players during their most recent set of labor negotiations and series of courtroom clashes over player disciplinary matters. In this case, the two sides will try to reach an agreement on a contentious issue that has sparked a national controversy since President Trump said last fall that owners should fire any player who protests during the anthem.

The owners said when they ratified the new anthem policy in May that they hoped to return the focus of fans to the league’s on-field product. That policy left it up to each team whether a player would be disciplined for a protest during the anthem. It said that a team would be fined by the league for any protest by one of its players. It gave players the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem but said that any player who was on the field would be expected to stand for the anthem.

The league’s previous anthem policy required players to be on the sideline for the anthem. That policy suggested that players stand for the anthem but did not require it.

