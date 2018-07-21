

Tiger Woods celebrates a birdie on No. 9 during the third round. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — The idea of Tiger Woods as a major-tournament threat, which flickered all along in golf imaginations even as it also spent much of this decade in a dormancy, returned fiercely on Saturday when Woods’s name appeared atop the British Open leader board. He had spent a third round in placid conditions by the North Sea making a steep, brisk climb.

By birdieing six of his first 14 holes, Woods had gone from even par and a crowded tie for 29th place into, temporarily, a five-way tie for first in this, his first Open Championship appearance since 2015. When he closed with a crowd-pleasing, 5-under-par 66, it marked his lowest number in a major tournament since the 2011 Masters (57 major rounds ago), and his lowest on a weekend since the 2010 U.S. Open (70 major rounds ago). Suddenly, a leader board glittering with Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Zach Johnson and, for a while, Rickie Fowler, also had the name “Woods.”

By then, it looked like the big thing was just bragging.

Only at the par-3 16th hole, when Woods’s fine tee shot met with some unsentimental luck and rolled unkindly over to the right and off the green, did he find his first bogey. Luck then set to repaying Woods on No. 18, when his drive landed upon the top of the stone embankment of the notorious Barry Burn, then remained dry even as it settled in the unfriendly foliage waterside.

From there, standing beside the burn, Woods played conservatively to the proper path, then chipped gorgeously over another portion of the winding burn and within saving distance of the hole, closing with a fine par save.

When Woods finished, he stood at 5 under through three rounds, the leader in the clubhouse and two shots behind the in-progress scores set by the rising Americans Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner, and one shot behind a cluster that included Spieth and kept changing shape and size. Many contenders remained on their front nines, suggesting Woods’s position might drop further given the untroubled air.

Woods, who had birdied the two par-5 holes only once in four tries the first two rounds, birdied both (Nos. 6 and 14) on Saturday. He also birdied Nos. 4, 9 (with a 30-foot putt), 10, 11 (with a stress-free two-putt from 95 feet) and 14 (with another stress-free two-putt). As he finished and walked off the green at No. 18, playing his third major this season after missing eight in a row, he looked absolutely younger than his 42.