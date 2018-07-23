

Chase Utley acknowledges the crowd at Citizens Bank Park before his first at-bat Monday night. Utley is retiring at the end of the season. (Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports)

PHILADELPHIA — The ovation could have gone on forever, or at least for the full 8 minutes 37 seconds of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” Chase Utley’s old walk-up song at Citizens Bank Park, which the Philadelphia Phillies graciously played again Monday night the first time Utley came to the plate. As the chords rang and the crowd stood and roared, Utley wiped his eyes on the gray sleeve of his Los Angeles Dodgers road uniform, doffed his batting helmet and waved to all sides of the brick stadium near the corner of Pattison and Broad.

But by the time the orchestra swelled and Robert Plant finished singing the first verse, Utley had already shoved the helmet down over his head, told the catcher “Let’s go,” motioned to the pitcher to take the mound and dug his own heels into the batter’s box.

Any bigger show of emotion, any more time spent soaking in the moment, and someone might have accused Utley of the most horrific of baseball crimes: failing to play the game the right way.

On a damp, gray night, with the Philadelphia skyline shining in the distance, the Phillies and Dodgers met in a battle of first-place teams locked in tight races in their respective divisions. But for a few moments here and there, the large crowd inside Citizens Bank Park put aside the age-old, Philly-bred mission of tormenting the opponent just long enough to shower praise and love on the Dodgers’ second baseman and No. 8 hitter.

When Utley, 39, announced July 13 that this, his 16th major league season, would also be his last, he did so with a nod to the Dodgers’ schedule. They would be visiting Philadelphia for three games, beginning Monday night, and the series would stand as his farewell to the city where he played parts of 13 seasons, won a World Series a decade ago and became an icon.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while now and thinking about how I wanted to go out,” Utley said before Monday night’s game. “And I thought it was important to let the Phillies fans know this was going to be the last time I was going to get a chance to play in this ballpark.”

While Philadelphia’s feelings toward Utley are of the visceral type, and while the Dodgers have benefited as well these past few years from his deep well of knowledge and his exquisite craftsmanship, for the rest of baseball Utley is a distant delight, a borderline Hall of Famer and, above all, a paragon of the virtue of playing the game the right way.

“Plays the game the right way” is to baseball attributes as pitchers’ wins are to statistics — quaint, irrelevant and increasingly obsolete, except among a certain subset of generally older and crustier baseball people. Using the phrase anymore about a player says as much about the speaker as about the player. It has acquired a negative connotation it was never meant to have, as if the player who is said to “play the game the right way” — and the person who praises said player — must also be badge-carrying officers of the fun police, who consider it their duty to shame bat-flippers, home-run-pimpers and theatrical pitchers into conforming.

But it isn’t so. Playing the game the right way has nothing to do with being judgmental and everything to do with having great judgment on a baseball field — about knowing the situation and having a plan on every pitch, about going from first to third on a single with a near-perfect success rate, about using every legal means at one’s disposal to gain an advantage.

That was Chase Utley.

“For the guys who came up in the minor leagues, guys in high school, guys in college who were watching baseball at that time,” Utley said of the legacy of the late-2000s Phillies teams, “they had a pretty good look at how to play the game the right way. We had guys who could hit home runs. We had a great base running team, which in my opinion is a quality that is overlooked. And we played some really solid defense, with some timely pitching. If you’re a student of the game, those teams were a good template to look at.”

Playing the game the right way — because he didn’t play it long enough at an elite level — probably won’t be enough to get Utley into the Hall of Fame, though he is a fascinating test case. His “counting stats” — 1,883 career hits, 259 home runs and 1,025 RBI entering Monday — fall well short of Cooperstown’s modern standards, even for a middle infielder. He never finished in the top five in MVP voting and never sniffed a Gold Glove. A late-bloomer, he didn’t stick full-time in the majors until he was nearly 26 years old. After 2009, he would never again hit 20 homers or slug above .500, as injuries limited him to 115 or fewer games in four of the next six seasons.

But Utley’s five-year peak from 2005 to 2009 — during which he averaged 29 homers, 101 RBI and 7.9 wins above replacement and batted .301/.388/.535 — was unmatched in his era and at his position. He was the best all-around player on a Phillies mini-dynasty that won five straight NL East titles, two NL pennants and the 2008 World Series. In 2007, he seemed well on his way to the NL MVP award when a fastball from Washington Nationals left-hander John Lannan broke his hand; Utley’s double play partner, Jimmy Rollins, wound up winning the award.

In part because his peak was so short, Utley may not lay claim to having been the best second baseman of his era — for those who might use that as their Hall of Fame litmus test — but the only one who was demonstrably better, Robinson Cano, was recently hit with a PED suspension, a black mark that has all but disqualified those who have worn it in the past.

But Utley’s case begins to climb upon closer scrutiny. If anything, WAR helps him, in that it attempts to measure some of the ways — most notably base running — in which he added value. His 87.4 percent success rate on stolen bases is the highest in history for players with at least 150 attempts, and according to baseball-reference.com he added 45 runs above average via base running over his career. Advanced defensive metrics, such as defensive runs saved, also value him higher as a glove man than do traditional ones.

In all, Jay Jaffe’s JAWS system of evaluating Hall of Fame cases ranks Utley as the 10th-best second baseman of all-time, just below Ryne Sandberg and just above Frankie Frisch and Jackie Robinson, all of them already enshrined in Cooperstown.

Here in Philadelphia, there is, of course, no debate. Utley is as beloved as any Phillies player in history, up to and including Mike Schmidt. He was Mike Trout’s favorite player as a kid. In 2008, it was Utley who took the microphone at the end of the World Series parade and pronounced the Phillies the “world [bleeping] champions!”

“It’s what was on my mind at the time,” Utley said Monday when asked about the speech. “ … It’s hard to put into words exactly what it was like to play here and feel the electricity the crowd here gave us.”

“Respect comes to mind. He’s the epitome of what a ballplayer should be,” said current Phillies star Rhys Hoskins. Then came the inevitable summation: “He plays the game the right way.”

The phrase is worn and weary enough that it might be best served if it were retired along with Utley at the end of this season. But for the rest of 2018, let him have it — the first line of his baseball epitaph, if not the last line of his Cooperstown plaque.

“Playing the game the right way,” Utley said Monday night when asked what he would like his legacy to be. “That’s all that really matters to me. That every single day I played the game the right way — to win.”

