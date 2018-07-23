

Mitchell Trubisky struggled as a rookie quarterback last season, but the Bears’ offense figures to look a lot different this year. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It’s fair to say the Chicago Bears failed to surround their 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall selection in the draft, with enough support during his rookie year. Kendall Wright was the Bears’ leading receiver last season, with 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown. Wright left in free agency this offseason to join the Vikings as their third receiver, leaving 2017 fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen, a running back, as the next leading receiver on the roster.

However, the Bears were aggressive in free agency in addressing this glaring issue. Their first big move was to sign wide receiver Allen Robinson, who was well on his way to becoming one of the premier receivers in the league before his injury troubles in Jacksonville. Assuming he’s healthy, Robinson is a prototypical X receiver with good size (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) and excellent route running skills that enable him to separate from man coverage while also being able to find holes against a zone.

This dig route is an excellent example of Robinson’s well-rounded skill set. The initial angle of the route is slightly outside to sell a vertical route to the corner in coverage. The corner bites on the vertical route as Robinson eats up the cushion between then, opening his hips to the sideline and giving Robinson plenty of room to cut inside. Robinson breaks sharply inside to maximize the separation, and then secures the catch before making defenders miss for a nearly 40-yard gain.

The Bears can isolate Robinson as the X receiver on the back side of certain formations and give Trubisky someone he can rely on to beat man coverage, something he lacked last year. Along with Robinson, the Bears added receiver Taylor Gabriel, who is often overlooked because of his small frame (5-foot-8, 165 pounds). But when used correctly, Gabriel is a very effective deep threat with quick feet to separate from coverage underneath.

Here, Gabriel is stacked tight to the formation with room to work outside. He’s assigned a double move to get the corner to bite up while he runs past him. At the top of his route, Gabriel shows off his foot quickness, stuttering his feet to fake cut. The corner is completely fooled and attempts to jump the route before Gabriel takes off past him. With the corner so convincingly beaten, the throw is relatively easy for the quarterback and Gabriel runs it in for a 76-yard touchdown.

The third key addition for the Bears this offseason was tight end Trey Burton. Burton is a receiving tight end who can be a key chess piece for the Bears’ offense. With the Eagles, Burton moved around to create matchup issues for opposing defenses.

On this play, Burton lines up outside, forcing the Broncos’ defense to indicate whether they are in man or zone coverage. They opt to walk a linebacker out to defend Burton, meaning they are most likely in man coverage. Burton runs a slant-and-go, or sluggo, double move, selling the fake slant enough to get the linebacker to open his hips inside as Burton breaks outside. That gives the quarterback plenty of separation to deliver a throw, and Burton makes a nice catch for a touchdown.

To maximize the skill sets of those three key additions, and rookie second-round pick wide receiver Anthony Miller, expect Nagy’s offense to closely resemble his Chiefs’ offense last season. Trubisky is still a project when it comes to working from the pocket and diagnosing defenses. Isolating Burton on one side of the field to force the defense to show its hand, like Nagy did with Travis Kelce in Kansas City, is one way to help Trubisky get a good pre-snap read on the defense. But Nagy will look to do far more than that.

One thing Nagy will likely want to do to help Trubisky is sync up the running and passing games better than the Bears did in Trubisky’s rookie campaign. The Bears have a relatively strong running game with Jordan Howard being an excellent fit in the zone scheme. But with the Chiefs, Nagy was able to play off the running game more because he used a strong play-action game, and that figures to be a big part of the Bears’ attack this year. Trubisky is an athletic quarterback who is perfectly capable of throwing on the run and from different launch angles. A play-action game with plenty of bootlegs and rollouts would help create easy reads for potential big gains.

Also, expect Nagy to incorporate the run-pass option (RPOs) concepts that he had so much success with last season in Kansas City.

This is one of the simpler RPOs that the Chiefs ran last season. It’s an inside zone that is paired with a slant from the slot. The quarterback reads the highlighted linebacker and makes his decision to handoff or pass depending upon how the linebacker reacts. In this example, the linebacker crashes down on the run here, so the quarterback throws the slant.

These RPOs are becoming increasingly popular around the NFL because they are tough to defend and make things simple for the quarterback. Trubisky ran RPOs regularly in college and was effective doing so.

The potential X Factor in this offense is Cohen. While the 5-foot-6, 181 pound back was drafted as a running back, he proved last year he can be a versatile weapon who can move around and line up in the slot or work out of the backfield. He could help fill part of the role played by Tyreek Hill under Nagy in Kansas City.

Here, Cohen lines up outside as a receiver and then motions inside and around the quarterback as the ball is snapped. Trubisky quickly dumps it off to Cohen in the flat, who picks up a first down.

Last year, the Chiefs often used Hill on end-arounds and jet sweeps in combination with their running game to freeze defenders on the back side and create leverage for blockers in the running game. When the defenders played the run too aggressively, they would dump the ball off to Hill on these types of plays for easy gains. Cohen could potentially fill this part of Hill’s role for the Bears.

With RPOs and a better play-action game, along with a stronger supporting cast, the Bears’ offense is set up to be much improved entering the 2018 season. It should take much of the stress off the shoulders of the running game and simplify things for Trubisky as he continues his development in his second season. We saw with Jared Goff and the Rams last year what an overhaul in personnel and scheme can do for a young quarterback. The Bears will be hoping Nagy can have a similar impact with Trubisky.

