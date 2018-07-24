

LeBron James is gone, but Kevin Love is sticking around Cleveland. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just because Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s recent open letter to LeBron James upon his departure to Los Angeles was far more conciliatory than the fire-breathing missive he wrote in Comic Sans eight years ago, when James left the Cavs the first time, that doesn’t mean the team’s aspirations have softened. The Cavaliers want to be competitive now, not in five years.

Whether that is the wisest course of action is another matter. But that fact is certainly a major reason the Cavaliers announced they had signed all-star forward Kevin Love to a four-year, $120 million contract extension Tuesday morning — a deal that theoretically keeps Love in Cleveland for the remainder of his prime and gives Cleveland a foundation to build around in the post-LeBron era, something the Cavaliers lacked in 2010.

This was a fascinating decision on both sides. For starters, Love gave back a significant amount of money in this deal. If he had waited to reach free agency next summer, he could have signed a four-year deal worth about $164 million somewhere else, or a five-year deal worth roughly $221 million to remain in Cleveland.

Given the amount of teams that will have plenty of salary cap space and that Love is set to be the Cavs’ primary scoring option this season in James’s absence, he likely could have gotten that max next summer. But after playing in only 59 games last season and dealing with a variety of injuries during his career, Love clearly decided locking up another $120 million guaranteed was the better play.

From Cleveland’s point of view, it is a reasonable gamble on a variety of fronts — the first being that the Cavaliers want to keep winning in the short term. That might seem laughable, given how much the roster around James was derided as he dragged Cleveland through the playoffs and back to the NBA Finals for the fourth season in a row. But with Love, George Hill, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers have enough veteran talent to compete with the likes of the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That may not seem like much to strive for, but Gilbert would be thrilled to make the playoffs in the first year without James, even if the Cavaliers manage a four- or five-game series in the first round and nothing more.

On top of that, there is a realistic chance that the Cavaliers could squeak into the playoffs in the East while James and his Los Angeles Lakers are left out of the postseason in the West. The only thing Gilbert would love more than making the playoffs without James would be making the playoffs as James misses them. The only party happier with that scenario would be the Atlanta Hawks, who will get Cleveland’s first-round pick if it lands outside the top 10 in next year’s draft. By keeping Love, Cleveland is boosting its odds of sending that pick to Atlanta.

But beyond attempting to stay relevant and competitive without James, keeping Love — and signing him to this extension — also boosts his trade value if the Cavaliers decide to move on in the coming months. That may sound crazy, given how Gilbert and the Cavaliers are trumpeting Love’s loyalty and devotion to the franchise, and are publicly committing to building around him.

It was about this time just a year ago, however, that another all-star power forward, Blake Griffin, was hearing the same thing from the Los Angeles Clippers, who declared he would be a Clipper for life after signing him to a five-year max deal to stay with the franchise that drafted him. Seven months later, Griffin had been flipped to the Detroit Pistons for a first-round pick and soon-to-be expiring contracts, and all of that talk about playing out his career in Los Angeles was quickly forgotten. Who is to say that won’t happen again with Love in Cleveland?

By signing this agreement Tuesday, Love will be eligible to be dealt Jan. 24 — which just so happens to be a few weeks before the trade deadline. Cleveland now has the ability to flip him elsewhere for significantly more value than he would have had as an expiring contract. Teams are usually more willing to give up assets when they know they have the ability to get a player for the long term, as shown with Detroit and Griffin.

Sure, this deal could age badly. Love could continue to get hurt or simply prove he’s not in the same stratosphere he once was — and the Cavaliers could be saddled with him the way, say, Houston is saddled with Ryan Anderson. But Love was an all-star in the past two seasons with James, and he should remain one for at least the next couple of years as the team is built around him.

Whether the Cavaliers should be doing that is another matter. But Cleveland, still smarting from the loss of possibly the greatest player ever, got a chance Tuesday to start focusing on Life After LeBron. Whether that means they spend the next half-decade building around Love or simply building up his trade value, Cleveland now can take either path.

