

Zach Britton has a 1.72 ERA over the past five seasons in Baltimore. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

BALTIMORE — The second major move of what could be an extensive summer sell-off for the Baltimore Orioles came down Tuesday night, when the team agreed to trade former all-star closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees for three pitching prospects.

The trade, which followed by six days that of shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, came as the Orioles were in a rain delay at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Yankees’ chief rivals, the Boston Red Sox. At 29-73 after Tuesday night’s 7-6 victory, the Orioles are in the midst of the worst season in franchise history.

The Yankees, meanwhile, trail the Red Sox by five games in the American League East but are all but ensured at least a wild-card spot. The Red Sox also were in pursuit of Britton, along with almost every other contending team. In recent days, the Orioles had told those pursuers to make their best offers, and in the end, they chose the Yankees’ package of prospects, reportedly anchored by Class AA right-hander Dillon Tate, a 24-year-old rated as the ninth-best prospect in their system by MLB Pipeline.

Trade: The Yankees have acquired LHP Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 25, 2018

The other prospects were right-handed reliever Cody Carroll, rated the Yankees’ 15th-best prospect, and lefty Josh Rogers, both of whom were at Class AAA. The Yankees will also assume the remaining $4.5 million on Britton’s 2018 contract.

With Britton, a 30-year-old left-hander with two all-star appearances to his credit, joining the likes of Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson, Chad Green and Dellin Betances, the Yankees would have, at least on paper, the best bullpen in the game and perhaps the best in history. They are also targeting starting pitching at this trade deadline and could still add a piece to their rotation by the July 31 deadline. But even if they fail to land a starter, their deep bullpen would be capable of shortening games like few others in history.

Though Britton is posting the highest walk rate (5.9 per nine innings) of his career, is two years removed from his best season and missed the first 10 weeks of this season with a torn Achilles’ tendon, he has returned to form in recent weeks, with his trademark sinking fastball back in the 96 to 97 mph range where it sat for much of 2016, when he posted a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. A third-round draft pick in 2006, he was the longest-tenured member of the Orioles’ organization.

With Machado and Britton already gone, the Orioles might still not be done dealing. Right-handed reliever Brad Brach, Britton’s longtime setup man and fill-in closer, is also expected to be traded before the deadline, and veteran center fielder Adam Jones could also be moved. All four players will be free agents at the end of this season.

