

Nick Foles, left, won the Super Bowl for the Eagles but the starting QB job belongs to Carson Wentz, right, as long as he’s healthy. (Michael Perez/Associated Press)

Remember Robert Griffin III being “All in for Week 1” with the Washington Redskins in 2013?

That didn’t turn out so well, did it?

That’s why keeping Nick Foles was a good move by the Philadelphia Eagles. There’s little temptation for them or Carson Wentz, their franchise quarterback who had a potential league-MVP season last year cut short by a knee injury, to be all in for Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season.

Wentz can come back from his injury at a sensible pace. If he is legitimately ready to play Sept. 6, when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL’s season-opening game, fantastic. If not, the Eagles have Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, to keep the seat warm for Wentz.

[What to watch as NFL training camps get under way]

Wentz needn’t feel threatened. The Eagles have made it clear that Wentz, when healthy, is their quarterback. They traded up to take him second overall in the 2016 NFL draft. They made him their starter as a rookie, and Wentz rewarded them by becoming one of the league’s best players last season.

Yes, it was Foles who guided the Eagles through last season’s playoffs. It was Foles who carried out “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl. And it was Foles who was standing under the confetti on that February night in Minneapolis, reveling in the Eagles’ triumph over the New England Patriots and the spotlight as a Super Bowl-winning QB.

The Eagles could have cashed in on Foles’s success and traded him during the offseason to take advantage of his suddenly increased value. It was an offseason in which veteran quarterbacks scurried from team to team and a highly regarded quarterback class was available in the NFL draft, giving quarterback-needy teams far more options than they usually have. But only one reigning Super Bowl MVP would have been there for the taking, and the Eagles could have capitalized on that.

They were wise not to do so. Their chief front office roster architect, Howie Roseman, pushed the right buttons in assembling a Super Bowl-winning team, and he did the right thing for the franchise and for Wentz by keeping Foles around. Foles deserves another chance to be an NFL starter somewhere, at some point. He has earned that. But that has been kept on hold by the Eagles proceeding prudently.

“I think they did the right thing,” a front office executive with another NFC team said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to give a frank assessment of another club’s personnel decisions. “You want to be careful with Wentz. Now you know you have another guy who can run your offense and win you some games if you need him. Sometimes the best moves can be the ones you decide not to make.”

That executive said there could be some awkwardness involved with putting the Super Bowl MVP back on the bench but it’s nothing that Eagles Coach Doug Pederson can’t handle.

“They’ve defined the roles very clearly,” the rival executive said. “Wentz is their guy when he’s healthy.”

[NFL insiders rank Alex Smith and Kirk Cousins exactly the same in QB survey]

It is easy to forget now, with Griffin on his third NFL franchise and fighting simply to secure a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens, that he was the star of stars as soon as he entered the league. He’d been the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2012. His rookie year had ended with him unable to finish the Redskins’ playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks after crumpling to the FedEx Field turf with a serious knee injury.

Griffin’s NFL stardom effectively ended that day. He vowed to return from his injury and be in the Redskins’ season-opening lineup in the 2013 season, and he was. But he never was the same player.

Was his quick return to the lineup the only reason? No. Far from it. He had his issues with Coach Mike Shanahan. He failed to make the transition from being a great improvisational quarterback in the college-style offense designed for him as a rookie to being a reliable pocket passer in a more traditional NFL scheme. He lost the starting job in Washington to Kirk Cousins, then failed to revive his career in Cleveland. Now it’s what could be a last-ditch chance in Baltimore that is not all that promising, with Joe Flacco in place as the Ravens’ starter and first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson on hand as the eventual successor.

But even if Griffin’s rapid return was not the sole reason for his NFL downfall, it didn’t help.

The Eagles have gone a long way toward ensuring that the same thing doesn’t happen with Wentz.

Wentz is expected to practice Thursday, ending speculation that he would begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Eagles are expected to bring Wentz along slowly in terms of his participation in full team drills during camp and later in preseason games. Wentz undoubtedly will push to play in the regular season opener against the Falcons, and that’s fine if he’s truly ready. But if he’s not, having Foles already has proven to be a superb Plan B. The Eagles’ insurance policy at quarterback could come in handy once more, if needed.

Read more NFL:

NFL owners want players to agree to stand for the national anthem

NFL free agency: Rams’ Aaron Donald starts another contract holdout

Dez Bryant could be the beneficiary of Browns’ uncertainty about Josh Gordon

Todd Gurley’s new contract is good news for NFL running backs

Already a Ravens fan favorite, Lamar Jackson is just getting his feet wet