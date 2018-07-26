

There’s no tiptoeing around the fact that Marqise Lee is set up for success in Jacksonville. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

There are still a handful of big-name wide receivers on the market — are the Browns going to sign Dez Bryant, or what? — but most noteworthy free agents have found homes and other prominent players have switched teams via trades. So with training camps upon us, now’s a good time to look at the offseason movement and determine, from a fantasy perspective, who has been helped by it — and who has been hurt.

HELPED

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings: Got paid eye-opening money to become the feature back in a Kyle Shanahan offense that has historically been very helpful to players in that role. The only question is just how big his season will be.

Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars: The Allens (Robinson and Hurns) are gone, and while a wrench could be thrown into Lee’s ascendancy by an assortment of interesting WRs still on hand, Jacksonville showed him the money, in the form of a four-year contract worth up to $38 million.

Allen Hurns, WR, Cowboys: In turn, Hurns landed in a Dallas offense that was notably short on pass-catching talent even before Bryant was released and Jason Witten retired. He may be the ‘Boys No. 1 WR more by default than anything else, but that’ll play in fantasy.

Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys: Speaking of Witten, his departure means that “Blake Jarwin” is now a thing, at least in very deep leagues (okay, very, very, very deep leagues).

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, WRs, Broncos: Having suffered through a season with a trio in Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch that was less like the Migos and more like “Please go” (just a little dad humor there, for the kids), this duo now gets a competent QB in Case Keenum, in an offense that once again has provided little in the way of competition for targets.

Chris Hogan, WR Patriots: The trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams should open up some more targets for Hogan, who was off to a terrific start last season before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 8, as will the four-game suspension handed to Julian Edelman.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers: Had already taken over as de facto No. 1 WR in Green Bay, but the release of Jordy Nelson (who wound up in Oakland) removes any threat to Adams’s primacy.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears: Should benefit hugely from major upgrades to his coaching staff, with the painfully old-school John Fox replaced by a forward-thinking offensive mind in Matt Nagy, and his receiving corps, with the additions of Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and a highly regarded rookie WR, Anthony Miller.

Eli Manning, QB, Giants: Despite an alarming drop-off in performance as he hit his late 30s, Manning saw New York not only decline to draft his successor with the No. 2 overall pick, but use it on the best pass-catching college RB in recent memory, Saquon Barkley, and improve his offensive line.

Brice Butler, WR, Cardinals: Always seemingly underused in Dallas, Butler has a chance to shine in Arizona, which is holding a wide-open competition for playing time alongside Larry Fitzgerald.

HURT

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: The addition of Sammy Watkins can’t help but eat into his target share, and the replacement of QB Alex Smith with Patrick Mahomes, while exciting, could make for some major week-to-week unpredictability.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: The triumph of the “Free Derrick Henry” crowd was tragically short-lived, as the Titans released their nemesis, DeMarco Murray, at the start of free agency only to sign Dion Lewis a few days later. Henry is still set up for an expanded role, but he’s very much back in a timeshare.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Browns: It was rough enough for Hyde when he left Shanahan’s aforementioned RB-friendly offense and wound up in Cleveland, but then the Browns spent a very high second-round pick on Auburn RB Nick Chubb. Oh, and the team gave a new contract to Duke Johnson, signaling that he’ll remain its primary passing-downs back.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers: Okay, so the healthy return of Greg Olsen wasn’t an offseason move, per se, but the drafting in the first round of Maryland WR D.J. Moore very much was, and taken together, it’s hard to see Funchess repeating as the WR21 in PPR scoring.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions: On the roster bubble after Detroit signed LeGarrette Blount and drafted Kerryon Johnson, with Theo Riddick still around. On the other hand, considering how buried he is on the depth chart, an offseason move of his own could improve Abdullah’s outlook.

Robert Woods, WR, Rams: The arrival of Cooks, who was quickly handed an $80 million contract extension, figures to negatively impact Woods more than slot receiver Cooper Kupp.

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets: If a theme has developed during this exercise, it’s that the offseason was much more kind to WRs than to RBs. In this case, Powell might have gone from merely underappreciated by Gang Green to more or less benched in favor of Isaiah Crowell.