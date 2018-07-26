

The Vikings could have one of the league’s more efficient offenses under new quarterback Kirk Cousins. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings have one of the most well-rounded rosters in all of football. Coach Mike Zimmer’s defense is capable of shutting down any opponent, while the offense has been quietly stockpiling talent while lacking consistency at quarterback. In the offseason, they aggressively pursued Kirk Cousins and paired him with new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. With a new quarterback and play-caller, the Vikings’ offense should be ready to take a step forward this season.

DeFilippo has already stressed that he philosophically believes in a strong running game as the foundation of the offense. In Minnesota, he’s fortunate to have a running back in Dalvin Cook, who is returning from a season-ending injury suffered as a rookie. Cook is an exceptionally talented back with great running ability, particularly in the zone scheme, and is versatile enough to split outside as a receiver. In Philadelphia, DeFilippo was part of a team that had perhaps the most diverse running game in the league. Expect that to be incorporated with the Vikings, but they will likely lean on the zone game because it suits Cook so well.

Here, we see the Vikings in the shotgun with Cook to the right of the quarterback. They run an inside zone to the left. Cook is swift to progress through his reads here. He quickly checks off his first read and looks to bend his run back. While an apparent hole appears, Cook knows that a linebacker is working to fill it. He presses his run just enough to ensure the linebacker commits and is out of position before cutting his run back and into the open field.

That inside zone, especially out of the shotgun, lends itself to a lot of what DeFilippo and the Eagles did last season, particularly when it comes to run-pass option (RPOs) plays. RPOs are simple for the quarterback, because they ask him to either key a single defender or read the number of defenders in the box and either hand off or throw the ball to a receiver based on that read.

Here, the Eagles pair an inside zone run with a bubble screen to the trips side and a quick out on the back side. The quarterback has to read the defense pre-snap and understand how many defenders are in the box, which in this case is an unfavorable box count to run against. So the quarterback then moves onto his two passing options. He knows he has the quick out on the back side against a single corner that is playing off, so he quickly pulls the ball and throws the quick out for an easy gain.

Not only do RPOs blend in nicely with the inside zone game that suits Cook, they also fit with Cousins’ strengths. Cousins is at his best when he can gather information pre-snap and get the ball out of his hand quickly, allowing his playmakers the opportunity to make yards after the catch. Expect wide receiver Adam Thielen to become a favorite target for Cousins early on in the quick passing game.

This type of play is perfect for Cousins and the Vikings’ offense. The Vikings motion a running back out wide, something we’ve already mentioned Cook is capable of, which kicks Thielen inside to the slot. The Redskins’ defense is playing zone coverage as linebacker Zach Brown lines up across from Thielen, an obvious mismatch. Thielen shows off some of his route-running prowess, beating Brown quickly inside and is wide open over the middle for a simple pass from the quarterback. From there, Thielen turns it into a big gain with plenty of yards after the catch.

Another thing Cousins and DeFilippo both excelled at with their former teams was the play-action passing game. Play-action is a great tool for creating space for receivers behind the second-level defenders who bite up on the run fake. It also provides plenty of opportunities for deeper shots down the field, where receiver Stefon Diggs is a big threat.

On the face of things, this might appear as a simple post route by Diggs off a play-action fake. However, it’s Diggs’ subtlety with route running that makes it so effective. He angles his route slightly inside upon release before arcing back outside as he approaches the cornerback in coverage. That creates space inside for Diggs to burst into as he breaks on his post route and speeds away from the corner, making a good catch for a big gain.

Cousins will be very at home with taking shots off play-action given his time spend under Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay and Jay Gruden, who all like to do that. DeFilippo and the Eagles leaned heavily on play-action last year, too, making things as easy as possible for the quarterback while creating as much space as possible for receivers.

Another thing DeFilippo may look to incorporate into the Vikings’ offense is a concept that Cousins executed with the Redskins, who actually borrowed it from the Eagles and called it “Philly.” Cousins and the Redskins had great success with this concept last year, as it plays to the QB’s strengths and is very difficult to defend.

The primary read for Cousins is the go route, which is more of a pre-snap read that he can go to based on a matchup he might like. After that, Cousins works the bubble screen and then resets back over the middle for the deep crossing route by the tight end. When Cousins ran this play last year, the ball went to that route the vast majority of the time. Should it be covered, Cousins can move on to the post route on the back side before finally dumping it off to the running back in the flat if everything else is covered.

On paper, the Vikings how have all the ingredients to be one of the better offenses in the league: two star complementary receivers, a stud running back, a sound scheme and a capable quarterback. It should round out a team that has been reliant on its defense and make Minnesota one of the preseason favorites for the Super Bowl.

