

The Philadelphia Fusion toppled the New York Excelsior to earn a spot in the first-ever Overwatch League Grand Finals. (Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment)

NEW YORK — Malik Forté’s eyes widened and he clapped his hands together thinking about how someone unfamiliar with esports might react to learning that, after completing the majority of its inaugural regular season, the Overwatch League introduced a significant change to the game during the final stretch. Ultimately it was a change that completely reshaped the playoff picture and set the stage for a surprise matchup in the league’s Grand Finals to be held Friday and Saturday in Brooklyn with a $1 million prize on the line.

“It’d be mind-boggling,” said Forté, an analyst on broadcasts of Overwatch, Blizzard’s hero-based, six-on-six first-person shooter game. “But, for [esports players], this wasn’t any different than a lot of the other updates. … Flexibility is everything in Overwatch.”

That will be a lasting and costly lesson for a regular-season Goliath that missed out on a potentially huge payday after the team proved all too inflexible when the league’s playoffs began. The New York Excelsior, winners of 34 of the season’s 40 regular season matches, tore through the schedule and appeared destined to provide a glorious ending to the league’s first season — claiming the first title on its home turf inside a sold-out Barclays Center. Instead, the team watched its lethal, speed-based strategy short circuit in the wake of the tweak to the game. And now the Philadelphia Fusion, who toppled the Excelsior, will battle the London Spitfire when the finals begin.

The OWL Grand Finals — which will be broadcast on ESPN and re-aired on ABC — are a stark example of what happens when an update, or “patch,” somehow changes the “meta,” or what gamers call the competitive conditions. For most of the season, the Excelsior were masters of a quick-strike strategy for which opponents had no answer — until the game itself provided one. When Blizzard introduced a new playable character to the game, the Excelsior’s foes now had a counter that could check that quick-strike strategy. It was rapidly embraced by many of the league’s teams, leveling the field down the stretch.

In comparison to the traditional sports world, the dynamic would have been similar to the Golden State Warriors’ squeezing the life from teams all season with their vaunted “death” lineup, but then, in the playoffs, the league made Stephen Curry wear a weighted vest while giving the Warriors’ opponents a defensive specialist to help shutdown Kevin Durant. In another way, it would be like golf “Tiger-proofing” its courses by adding yardage to counteract long-drivers like Tiger Woods … but making that change after the third round of a major.

To a traditional audience, such a change would appear staggering. In the context of esports, patches of this kind are common as leagues like the OWL try to prevent stale scenarios or too much dominance by one or a few of the in-game characters. Players expect meta variation, and OWL Commissioner Nate Nanzer said it actually attracts some fans because patches prevent humdrum gameplay.



The London Spitfire embraced the latest changes to the game and may be the favorites to win the title. (Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment)

“You’ve seen one baseball game, you’ve seen them all,” said Philadelphia team president Tucker Roberts. “One of the exciting things about esports is that they change the game and it gives you a reason to always keep watching, because it evolves.”

The OWL gave players nearly a month off between the last regular-season match and the start of the playoffs to practice and formulate new strategies. Yet the decision still, Forté said, had a “tremendous, tremendous” impact on the Grand Finals matchup.

This is, in a large way, indicative of the rapidly changing digital culture in which Overwatch exists. Every professional sports league considers rule changes as it attempts to improve its product, but most officials wait until after the season to address concerns because they agreed to a governance before the year and want to avoid upheaval. Metas must change because, as one gaming executive put it, “we are always in beta.” In gaming, upheaval is the normal form of governance.

So, after the last patch, teams rushed to “scrim” — esports shorthand for scrimmaging — and solve the puzzle of how to best adapt. Philadelphia specifically watched the Los Angeles Valiant’s flexibility in switching between characters and adopted similar principles, said Yann “Kirby” Luu. Then the Fusion put them into practice against their scrim partner, London, and, as a new roster composition emerged as a reliable base tactic, both began to employ it heavily. Those specific maneuvers are the main reason both teams are in the Grand Finals, said London’s Jae-Hui “Gesture” Hong. It certainly helped Philadelphia upset New York 3-0, 3-2 in the semifinal, as Excelsior seemed either unable or unwilling to adapt to the changed meta.

“The patch has favored us for sure,” said Philadelphia’s Simon “Snillo” Ekstrom. “Especially going into the match against New York Excelsior. On the old patch, it would’ve been really difficult for us [to win], even though we were still very good. But now, with the new meta … our team is super strong.”

When the lights go up in Brooklyn on Friday night, these two teams will present a poetic beginning of the end of a landmark season for esports.

“This meta, the way we read it, is pretty much like rock, paper, scissors,” said Josue “EQO” Corona of Philadelphia, one of the league’s most versatile players. “A lot of strategy is way more involved now. If you don’t dedicate enough time and thought to understanding it, then you’re never going to succeed in it; a good example is New York. … You always have to counter, and you can’t just pick a [composition] and become the best at it.

“You can’t play rock versus everything.”

