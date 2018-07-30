

Baltimore Ravens punters Kaare Vedvik, left, and Sam Koch warm up during a training camp practice in July. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As a senior in high school, Kaare Vedvik didn’t play football. After spending a year in Kansas as a foreign-exchange student, Vedvik headed back to Norway and instead spent his days scouring the Internet searching for contact information of college coaches.

He used lists of FBS and FCS schools and emailed his film and personal information to every school and every coach he found.

“That kind of became the game I was playing rather than actually kicking,” said Vedvik, who’s a place-kicker and a punter. “I had already proved I could kick while I was in the states. That was just trying to get my name out there.”

Vedvik received a couple responses, but nothing came of those. Ultimately, he went through Kohl’s Kicking Camps, where he was ranked as the 13th-best kicker in the class of 2013. That led him to Marshall University, where he spent five years and began his path toward the NFL.

Now at Ravens training camp, the kicker-punter hybrid has the fortune — and misfortune — of practicing alongside a veteran special teams unit. Justin Tucker, who has kicked for the Ravens since 2012, has successfully made about 90 percent of his career field goal attempts — the best mark in the league’s history. Sam Koch, the Ravens’ punter, has had his job since 2006.

[Sam Darnold ends holdout, joins Jets in training camp]

So the chances of the rookie earning a spot on the 53-man roster are slim. A roster that size leaves little room for extra specialists, particularly when the ones Baltimore has are so seasoned. But for Vedvik, training with these pros is why he was excited to come to Baltimore. The Ravens, he said, have a culture of strong special teams.

“I feel like you can always get better,” said Vedvik, who signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent. “To be able to have the opportunity to come here and be around them and not perform at their level but try to perform at the same level they do, that’s the ultimate position to be in as a kicker coming out of college trying to develop himself and be a pro.”

Vedvik had never kicked a football until he arrived in Kansas as a 17-year-old. His strong leg came from soccer, which he played through most of his childhood. Vedvik came to the U.S. for a year with the hopes of playing football, but at the time, Vedvik, who is 6-foot-3, thought he’d be a wide receiver. That’s the position he played for two months on a local team in Norway before heading to the U.S.

In Kansas, Vedvik heard about athletic scholarships and became fixated on the idea. He knew he wanted to come back to the U.S. to play college football and possibly land in the NFL.

Vedvik handled all punt, kickoff and field goal duties as a senior at Marshall. Vedvik launched a punt against Old Dominion from one end zone to the other for what was officially a 92-yard punt, the longest in FBS in 45 years. The ball first touched down around the 30-yard line and then benefited from some friendly bounces. While listed by the Ravens as a punter, Vedvik said he has also hit a 66-yard field goal during training camp.

[Cowboys’ Jerry Jones refuses to discuss anthem issue, so Fox sports reporter cancels interview]

Jerry Rosburg, the Ravens’ special teams coordinator and associate head coach, said the team targeted Vedvik as a punter because the 24-year-old expressed interest in that area. Recently, Rosburg said Vedvik has shown he can be a place-kicker, too. As an NFL player, Vedvik will need to choose one, Rosburg said.

“Where you make that line, where you make that decision, is still to be determined,” Rosburg said. “It’s going to be up to Kaare, be up to wherever his career takes him.”

In Baltimore, Vedvik hopes to soak in the expertise from his teammates and coaches. He’s focused on small details and technique. The veterans have been great teachers, Vedvik said. But the end goal is for him to also reach that level and possibly even, he said, be better.

There are essentially only 32 NFL jobs for each special-teams position, but you can’t let that become daunting, Vedvik said. Instead, Vedvik focuses on perfecting his craft, with his time in Baltimore acting as the first step in showing he deserves a chance to play at this level.

“There’s a saying out there that if you’re good enough, the league will find you,” Tucker said. “I think Kaare will prove himself to be one of those guys.”

Read more:

Every NFL team is optimistic during camp. But Redskins swear this year feels different.

Steelers owner Art Rooney says ‘there’s common ground to be found’ on anthem policy

Malcolm Jenkins calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ‘a bully’ over team’s hard-line anthem policy

Fantasy football 2018: Here’s who was helped — and hurt — by offseason movement