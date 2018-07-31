

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during a training camp practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson won a Heisman Trophy as a quarterback. He set records in his three seasons at Louisville as a quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens traded up to select Jackson in the first round of this year’s NFL draft because of his success at that position.

Yet when Baltimore kicks off its preseason slate with the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, Jackson will be seeking to prove the simple fact that he is indeed still a quarterback.

“That’s the first thing I want to show,” said Jackson, whom some NFL teams reportedly wanted to see work out as a wide receiver. “Just show my growth from college to my new chapter in life.”

[A soccer player from Norway who once had a 92-yard punt has impressed at Ravens camp]

Jackson, the Ravens rookie who won the Heisman as a 19-year-old sophomore in 2016, stands behind veteran mainstay Joe Flacco on Baltimore’s depth chart. Flacco has been the Ravens’ starter for the last 10 years and led the team to a Super Bowl win after the 2012 season. With Flacco, however, the Ravens have missed out on the playoffs the past three years, and Jackson represents the team’s future if he is able to adjust to the NFL game.

In preparation for his Ravens debut Thursday, his first live action since the TaxSlayer Bowl in December, Jackson said he has been practicing calling plays in front of the mirror.

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said he will be looking to see if the adjustments Jackson has made in practice translate to the game environment. Sometimes, he said, players at any position can revert back to old habits once they’re in a game situation.

“I’ll probably have butterflies — my first NFL game,” Jackson said. “It’s not a real game, but it counts for me. Definitely butterflies. I can’t wait. I’m really anxious.”

[Johnny Manziel to make first CFL start for Montreal Alouettes on Friday]

Jackson cemented himself as an electric running quarterback at Louisville. Through his three years in college, Jackson accumulated more than 4,000 yards on the ground and 50 rushing touchdowns — in addition to more than 9,000 passing yards. But in the NFL, he will have to be smarter about when he decides to take off. That’s what Ravens backup Robert Griffin III had to learn when he entered the league as a mobile quarterback with the Washington Redskins in 2012.

“I feel like he’s my little brother, but I’m not going to try as the big brother to tell him don’t do this,” said Griffin, whose Redskins tenure was derailed after he suffered a major knee injury at the end of his rookie season. “He’s going to have to learn some things on his own as he’s out there and he’s working. I think he’ll figure it out pretty quickly, and he’ll still be the dynamic player that he is.”

Griffin described new quarterbacks coach James Urban as someone who “doesn’t try to coach the playmaker out of you.”

There are times to push for extra yards, but there are also times to just get down, Griffin said. Griffin had to fight against his competitive nature to not treat every play like it was the last one of the game. He has talked to Jackson about the quicker pace of the NFL, and Jackson will start to learn firsthand beginning Thursday.

“He’s got the tools and everybody around him to help him be successful,” Griffin said. “I think he’s been great about it, with listening. We’re just trying to teach him how to be a pro.”

More on the NFL:

Richard Sherman says Jerry Jones has an ‘old plantation mentality’ about anthem policy

Dallas sportscaster rips Jerry Jones for his anthem stance and for not following it himself

Panthers DB Ross Cockrell suffers an injury so horrible you could hear it