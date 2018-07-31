

Cam Goode, right, during the 2017 WCAC championship game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Defensive tackle Cam Goode is leaving Virginia Tech, removing another potential defensive contributor from the Hokies defense a few days before the start of fall camp. Goode, a highly touted incoming freshman, was a Washington Post All-Met selection last fall at St. John’s.

Virginia Tech posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday morning, via a statement from Hokies Coach Justin Fuente.

STATEMENT FROM COACH FUENTE pic.twitter.com/LSh7iOkxIj — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) July 31, 2018

“Cam Goode has determined he would like to continue his academic and athletic career at another institution,” Fuente said in the statement. “We have released Cam from his scholarship with no restrictions and wish him the best going forward.”

Goode, at 6 feet tall and 315 pounds, had been a candidate to play as a backup behind starters Ricky Walker and Vinny Mihota. A run-stuffing nose tackle in high school, Goode helped the Cadets win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship last season for the first time since 1989.

The loss of Goode compounds Virginia Tech’s lack of depth throughout its defense. Defensive tackle Tim Settle, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Terrell Edmunds declared early for the NFL draft. Linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka and cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Greg Stroman were seniors.

Virginia Tech dismissed Mook Reynolds, a starter at nickel defensive back, after holding him out of team activities during the spring. On the same day the school announced the dismissal, Reynolds was arrested on a felony marijuana charge.

Cornerback Adonis Alexander entered July’s supplemental draft after being declared academically ineligible. The Washington Redskins selected Alexander in the sixth round, making him the franchise’s first supplemental pick since 2009.

Washington also drafted Settle and Stroman in April’s regular draft. Former Hokies assistant Torrian Gray serves as the Redskins’ defensive backs coach.

