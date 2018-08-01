

Rookies are eternally the shiny new objects in the NFL, but interest in them, particularly for first-round picks, is often out of proportion to their actual on-field production. By contrast, the opposite dynamic is frequently the case in fantasy football, where uncertainty over how large a role a given rookie might have and how well he might perform in it can cause him to slip in drafts.

As such, rookies can present very nice draft values, for those with the nerve to select them over more proven commodities. Of course, they shouldn’t be selected any higher than makes sense, so here is a guide to when drafters should think about taking the plunge on the top first-year players. For the purposes of this exercise, we’ll assume a 12-team league with PPR scoring.

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Giants: First round

I am on board with the real draft’s No. 2 overall pick going as high as sixth in fantasy drafts, and possibly even higher in .5-PPR and standard formats. He should be in store for 300 touches.

Derrius Guice, Redskins: Fourth round

The hard-charging back is set for early-down and short-yardage work, with some receiving upside, in a good offense.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers: Fifth round

One the more difficult players to forecast, Jones is likely to lead a committee and offers big-play ability.

Sony Michel, Patriots: Fifth round

We know New England loves to use a committee at RB, and while Michel has stiff competition for touches in Rex Burkhead and James White, there should be plenty of work to go around in a Tom Brady-led attack.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks: Sixth round

Ever-upbeat Pete Carroll’s effusive praise for Chris Carson is less of a concern than Seattle’s general inability to run the ball.

Royce Freeman, Broncos: Eighth round

Denver appears determined to keep Devontae Booker heavily involved, with De’Angelo Henderson and others also vying for a piece of the pie.

Kerryon Johnson, Lions: 10th round

Could lose goal-line carries to LeGarrette Blount and receptions to Theo Riddick, on team that has long favored the pass.

Nick Chubb, Browns: 11th round

Might spend the year as Carlos Hyde’s understudy.

Nyheim Hines, Colts: 11th round

Team wants to use speedy, undersized former WR all over the field, and he could be the primary pass-catching back.

Jordan Wilkins, Colts: 13th round

Skepticism about Marlon Mack feeds into widespread intrigue around Wilkins. As a late-round flier, he may pay huge dividends.

Wide Receiver

D.J. Moore, Panthers: 11th round

First WR taken in real draft has looked good in training camp, but could find consistent targets hard to come by this season.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys: 11th round

He has a real chance to become the leading receiver amid Dallas’s threadbare WR corps.

Anthony Miller, Bears: 13th round

Polished prospect is ticketed for a slot role and could see useful volume.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons: 13th round

Some advocates may be too quick to assume he’ll immediately push past Mo Sanu.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals: 15th round

Hardly out of the question that he emerges as Arizona’s No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald.

Tight End

Hayden Hurst, Ravens: 16th round

He was a first-round pick by a Baltimore team that, with Joe Flacco, has loved to throw to TEs.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: 16th round

Elite athlete pushing for a role in a Miami offense that lost high-percentage target maven Jarvis Landry.

Mark Andrews, Ravens; Dallas Goedert, Eagles: Two bonus picks here. Both make for decent fliers in very deep leagues.

Quarterback

With the depth at the position, there’s not much reason to even think about these players in single-QB leagues, but in superflex or two-QB formats they could merit some consideration, in this order:

Sam Darnold, Jets: Most likely rookie to win starting job out of training camp.

Most likely rookie to win starting job out of training camp. Josh Allen, Bills: Next most likely, but would be surprising if he didn’t struggle to complete half his throws.

Next most likely, but would be surprising if he didn’t struggle to complete half his throws. Josh Rosen, Cardinals: Sam Bradford is the starter but, of course, is major injury risk.

Sam Bradford is the starter but, of course, is major injury risk. Baker Mayfield, Browns: Backing up Tyrod Taylor for time being, despite being No. 1 overall pick.

Backing up Tyrod Taylor for time being, despite being No. 1 overall pick. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: Running ability would make him a hot pickup if he got the chance to start.

