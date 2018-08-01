

Paire made quite a, um, racket Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Ah, tennis. The civilized sport of ladies and gentlemen, of hushed crowds and demure applause and … of a Frenchman ranked No. 55 in the world absolutely losing his mind in a first-round match at Washington’s Citi Open.

Benoit Paire gave the crowd gathered at Grandstand on Tuesday night at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center reason to boo after he threw an epic tantrum toward the end of his match with Marcos Baghdatis, which he unsurprisingly lost, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

This is how Benoit Paire went out in Washington. #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/ektF88kudi — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 1, 2018

Paire first became agitated early in the third set and really lost his cool down 4-2, when on Baghdatis’s break point, Paire smashed an overhead into the net to put his opponent up 5-2. That’s when the Frenchman took a seat and broke his racket after smashing it into the ground four times. When he got up, he kicked his racket again, then picked up another racket and threw that one, too. Naturally.

Found some fans with two of Benoit Paire’s smashed rackets. He did some major damage on these #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/k6s7qgY7D1 — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) August 1, 2018

It was then that Baghdatis, who starred in his own well-known racket-smashing incident and in fact grew aggravated Tuesday when trash carts made noise rolling on the pavement behind the court, walked to Paire’s side of the court and tried to calm him down. No dice. The 29-year-old picked up two rackets and tossed them into the middle of the court for a ball kid to collect. He tanked the final point of the match, congratulated Baghdatis and gathered his belongings as a chorus of throaty boos rang out from the crowd.

For his final act, Paire turned and blew the crowd kisses as he walked off the court. It’s unclear what penalties Paire was assessed during the match, but he’ll almost certainly face a fine for his actions. C’est la vie.