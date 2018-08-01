

Stephens was the highest-seeded woman left in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

The Citi Open lost the second of its top two seeds on the women’s side Wednesday when American Sloane Stephens lost, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, to Germany’s Andrea Petkovic at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki withdrew from the tournament Tuesday without playing a match because of a leg injury.

Stephens, the defending U.S. Open champion, said she was simply outplayed by the 91st-ranked Petkovic, a former top 10 player whose career highlights include a run to the semifinals in the 2014 French Open and six WTA Tour titles. She advances to face either No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic or Nao Hibino of Japan in the third round.

“I could have obviously played better, but she played a good match and today unfortunately just wasn’t my day,” said Stephens, who is ranked No. 3 in the world. “I didn’t serve great, but that’s not what cost me the match.”

Stephens won the Citi Open in 2015 for her first WTA title and enjoys plenty of crowd support in Washington. She heads to tournaments in Montreal and then Cincinnati before beginning her title defense at the U.S. Open later this month.

“I enjoy being on hard court, so hopefully some things will connect in the next few weeks leading into the U.S. Open … just focus on playing my game, executing better, just getting some more matches.”

Petkovic arrived in Washington at least a full week before the tournament began to acclimate to the humidity. She said her extra preparation played a factor Wednesday as she was able to tally her first win over a top 10 player this year.

“It is definitely a confidence boost, I guess,” Petkovic said. “I’ve been in the top 10 before. I don’t view myself as a player that’s ranked 90 plus. … I’m trying not to make a big deal out of it. When I’m playing against the highly ranked players I believe, and I try to beat them when I’m out there.”

