

Murray sobbed into his towel after his early-morning win. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

The weather issues that have plagued Washington’s Citi Open all week reached their nadir in the early morning hours Friday when Andy Murray sobbed into his towel after an emotional match that ended just after 3 a.m. then said he would consider “potentially” withdrawing from the tournament.

Murray, a former No. 1 player who is in the midst of a comeback after missing 11 months due to a hip injury, needed three grueling hours to defeat Marius Copil of Romania in three sets. It was Murray’s third three-set match in four days, each of which lasted more than 2 ½ hours, and it was his second that was pushed later in the day due to rain.

Murray didn’t get on court until midnight because of a weather delay that delayed the start of Thursday’s session by more than three hours Thursday. On Monday, he didn’t play his opening-round match until 10 p.m. because of a five-hour rain delay.

“Finishing matches at 3 in the morning is not good,” Murray said in remarks reported by the Associated Press. “It’s not good for the players. It’s not good for anyone, I don’t think, involved in the event. It’s not good for fans, TV. Nobody.

“I’m giving my view right now as someone who’s just come back from a very, very long injury layoff. I don’t think I should be put in a position like that, when you’re expected to come out and perform the next day.”

Murray said he could potentially consider not playing his quarterfinal match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur, which is scheduled as the last of four matches Friday on Stadium Court at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

[John Isner makes earlier-than-expected exit at Citi Open]

Arlington’s Denis Kudla is scheduled to play Andrey Rublev at 7 p.m. and Murray’s match will follow.

Tournament director Keely O’Brien addressed Murray’s remarks in an interview with two reporters Friday morning. She said she hopes Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most visible stars in the sport, weighs the decision to not play his quarterfinal match against his status as a leading voice in tennis.

“I hope that Andy really takes into consideration this role in his sport and as a global role model to guys and girls on the tour and kids around the world that when things are difficult and tough and the conditions aren’t great that it’s not okay to just give up,” O’Brien said. “I hope we see him on court tonight fighting like he did last night, because that, I believe, is the right message for anyone in this sport.

“Certainly if he can’t play because of his injury that’s one thing. But he’s a fighter, and he doesn’t give up, and he needs to have everyone see that.”

O’Brien said the priorities for Thursday’s schedule was to fit in as many matches as possible as to not have to double up matches on Friday. Keeping Murray on Stadium Court rather than moving his match to an earlier time slot on an empty outer court was a decision made with ticket holders in mind.

“I do understand. 3 a.m. is very difficult for everyone,” O’Brien said. “I can’t imagine being on court and performing and fighting like they both were … but when you have four days of rain that is scattered throughout the day, there’s very little room for flexibility with the schedule.”