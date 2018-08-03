

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When Christopher Ezeala was 13 years old, he started playing flag football and quickly set a goal. He wanted to play for the Baltimore Ravens — not just in the NFL, but specifically for the Ravens.

Ezeala lived on the other side of the world, but his coach was a Baltimore fan. From Germany, Ezeala watched Ray Lewis play and wanted to be like him. As a high schooler, he stayed up all night to watch the Ravens win the Super Bowl.

Ezeala described football in Germany as maybe a three or four on a popularity scale of 1-10, and he only started to play because a friend recommended it. Eventually, Ezeala played in the German Football League, but the 22-year-old always thought he’d end up where he is now — about 4,000 miles from home at Ravens training camp.

“Somehow deep, deep inside of me,” Ezeala said, “I knew that I’m coming here somehow.”

Two years ago, Ezeala received a Facebook message from Aden Durde, who was formerly the head of football development at NFLUK and now works for the Atlanta Falcons. Some smaller NCAA programs and junior colleges had shown interest in Ezeala, but then the fullback realized he could earn a chance to play with an NFL team through the International Player Pathway program.

The program, which started in 2017, welcomed four players to AFC North teams this year, in addition to the four other participants from last year who are still with NFC South teams. The divisions that receive international players are chosen randomly. These players remain on the rosters of their respective teams through training camp, and then each team receives an exemption for an 11th member on the practice squad. The four new additions are not eligible to be activated during the season.

This winter, the international players spent about three months at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. There, they worked with experienced coaches and alongside other athletes preparing for the NFL combine. Since some players in the program had no knowledge of American football, the coaches had to teach basics, such as rules, terminology and how to watch film. They had the right physical attributes to excel but lacked the knowledge their NFL counterparts have from playing the game since they were kids.

“It’s like teaching an athletic alien the game of football,” said Earnest Byner, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the coaches who worked with these players at IMG.

In those three months, Byner said, Ezeala improved his hitting technique and his movements became more fluid. He gained a better understanding of how to get in the huddle, hear the play call and execute his job. Ezeala is explosive and confident, Byner said.

“I think Chris has potential,” Byner said. “Some of it is going to depend on the coach that he gets. I think he has potential to actually be able to crack — especially playing the position that he’s playing, which is fullback — I think he has a chance to crack a lineup.”

The talent level surrounding Ezeala in Baltimore is much higher than in Germany. Yes, there were skilled athletes overseas, but his new counterparts are the best in the world, Ezeala said. Before, Ezeala was one of the few physical players. Now, he said, everyone is like that.

Ezeala had never been to the United States before he arrived at IMG. This most significant shock was just how big of a deal this sport is — the money that’s pumped into it, the top-notch facilities and the American football culture.

He had watched the Ravens play, and now he is playing for them. Ezeala radiates joy as he explains his unusual path to the NFL.

“It’s amazing,” Ezeala said, smiling and looking around the facility as though this is still a teenager’s wild dream.

