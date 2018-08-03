WNBA teams, unlike their NBA counterparts, do not fly charter. That can mean huge travel headaches when they’re delayed en route to their next city. And the Las Vegas Aces encountered a full-on migraine during their journey to the District to face the Washington Mystics Friday night.
The game, originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Capital One Arena, was pushed back to 8 p.m. after Las Vegas had its flight out of Dallas delayed multiple times. So Aces players did what many weary travelers do when stuck in an airport: They tweeted about it.
Center A’ja Wilson, the front-runner by a wide margin for WNBA rookie of the year, wasn’t the only player to express her frustration via social media.
There had been some initial discussion about postponing the game until early Saturday, but the Mystics are scheduled to fly to Dallas Saturday morning for their game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Plus Friday and Saturday night games are more desirable financially to all WNBA teams.
But it appears that scenario won’t be necessary. The Aces finally departed DFW at 11:22 a.m. Eastern, according to an automated text message from American Airlines. They are scheduled to land at DCA at 2:19 p.m.