WNBA teams, unlike their NBA counterparts, do not fly charter. That can mean huge travel headaches when they’re delayed en route to their next city. And the Las Vegas Aces encountered a full-on migraine during their journey to the District to face the Washington Mystics Friday night.

The game, originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Capital One Arena, was pushed back to 8 p.m. after Las Vegas had its flight out of Dallas delayed multiple times. So Aces players did what many weary travelers do when stuck in an airport: They tweeted about it.

Been at the airport for 6 hours...flight cancelled ...woo chile this flying commercial is something else 😒 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Then you want us to land at 1pm and play at 7pm ....uhhhh that’s not healthy — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Like we have really been here at the airport since 11am and it is now almost 6 pm.....and we are expected to play at a high level tomorrow ... — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

When you think you got a text from bae but really it’s just the airport letting you know your fight has been delayed... again 🙃 that how often I’ve received these messages 🙁 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Center A'ja Wilson wasn't the only player to express her frustration via social media.

Going on hour 7 in the airport. Hoping we can get this resolved. Not trying to travel all night with a stop and have to play a big game tomorrow #SOS #CompetitiveDisadvantage #LAPhotobomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/L6CP5goGUG — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

Player Health is the most important thing. Our schedule is already so compact this year. Now you want us to travel all night with a stop and compete? #notToday #notEver — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

5:53 am in Dallas... 😑😑 — Vanessa (@kelseybone3) August 3, 2018

ELEVEN HOURS to tip-off, 2.5 hrs til Flight departs Dallas for DC #overbooked pic.twitter.com/t1TDhS1xCJ — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

Update. Still in Dallas and they just delayed us again. I can’t. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

At this point a meal and a bed will suffice.....Side note—> per lack of sleep, forgot to call my dad and tell him what’s going on while on his way to DC 😧 sorry pops lol not looking too good — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food. Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags...and you want us to play? Oh ok. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

There had been some initial discussion about postponing the game until early Saturday, but the Mystics are scheduled to fly to Dallas Saturday morning for their game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Plus Friday and Saturday night games are more desirable financially to all WNBA teams.

But it appears that scenario won’t be necessary. The Aces finally departed DFW at 11:22 a.m. Eastern, according to an automated text message from American Airlines. They are scheduled to land at DCA at 2:19 p.m.