

Katie Ledecky (right) stands in an unfamiliar spot on the podium after her third-place finish Thursday in the 200-meter freestyle. Canada’s Taylor Ruck (center) won gold and Japan’s Rikako Ikee (left) took silver. Ledecky won her other race, the 800 freestyle. (Shuji Kajiyama/Associated Press)

Until Thursday, Katie Ledecky’s stellar international swimming career had been decorated almost entirely in gold with just a splash of silver. Her trophy case will now have a touch of bronze when she returns from the Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo, as Ledecky was surprisingly bested by a pair of teenage swimmers in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final on Thursday.

Ledecky had a busy opening day of the Pan Pacs. After setting a meet record in the women’s 800 freestyle, she was back in the pool less than 75 minutes later, lined up for the 200. It’s a grueling double, which became clear after Ledecky made her final turn and just couldn’t made up any ground on the leaders. Ledecky touched the wall in 1:55.15, 0.71 seconds behind Taylor Ruck, the 18-year old Canadian who set a meet record of 1:54.44. Japan’s Rikako Ikee, also 18, took silver in 1:54.85.

It was second medal of the day for the 21-year old Ledecky, and her career tally in major international competitions — Pan Pacs, world championships and the Olympics — stands at 25 gold medals, two silvers and now one bronze.

[Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky will turn pro]

The Pan Pacs is quadrennial event, held at the midpoint in the Olympic cycle. It is regarded as the year’s most-anticipated international meet and will be Ledecky’s best chance to show what she’s capable of heading into next summer’s world championships. She’s expected to compete in four individual events over the next four days in Tokyo and could be used on both freestyle relays.

The 800 was the first of her two events on the meet’s opening day. She won with a time of 8:09.13, the fifth-best she’s ever posted and the fastest since she broke her own record in the event at the 2016 Olympics (8:04.79).

[How Katie Ledecky became better at swimming than anyone is at anything]

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, set a meet record Thursday morning in her qualifying heat for the 200, posting a time of a 1:55.16. She won three titles at last month’s U.S. championships, giving her 17 in her stellar career, but was clearly saving her best races for Pan Pacs.

But in the 200 final, which was raced Thursday evening in Tokyo, she was apparently still feeling the effects from the taxing 800 race. Her time in the finals was only 0.01 second faster than the one she posted in the morning preliminary heat.

While Ledecky holds world records in the 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles, she hasn’t been quite as dominant at the shorter distances and has faced stiffer competition in the 200. Before Thursday’s bronze, her only other individual loss in a major international meet came at last year’s world championships, where she took silver in the 200 race with a time that was 0.03 seconds slower than the 1.55.15 she turned in Thursday in Tokyo.

