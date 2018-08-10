

On Thursday we examined four fantasy football stars from 2017 whose point totals appeared to be unsustainably high for a variety of reasons. But 2017 also featured several players who appeared to be a little snakebit last season and figure to have far more successful years in 2018 as their statistical averages progress to the fantasy scoring mean.

Here’s a look at four prime candidates to bounce back:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

Mariota slumped to just 13 TD passes in 2017, with 15 interceptions, after posting a 26:9 ratio the year before, but a bounceback could be in store. Mariota’s TD percentage of 2.9 was not only far below the 5.1 and 5.8 he notched in his first two seasons, it was the worst of any QB who enters this season as his team’s starter, apart from then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky (2.1).

Not only should progression help Mariota, so should a coaching change that ousted head coach Mike “Exotic Smashmouth” Mularkey and offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie in favor of, respectively, Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur, the latter of whom comes over from the forward-thinking Rams. In turn, an uptick in offensive efficiency should also be a big help for Delanie Walker, who last season became just the 14th TE to catch at least 70 passes while scoring as few as three TDs (per Graham Barfield of Fantasy Guru).

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons

Okay, he’s never been an end-zone staple, having scored so many as 10 TDs in a season just once, but last year was ridiculous. Jones hit pay dirt just three times, despite otherwise turning 148 targets into 88 catches and 1,444 yards. Considering that he’s working on a streak of four straight 1,400-yard seasons, Jones is likely to keep his yardage totals up, which means his TD total almost has to rise, and it’s worth noting (as I did last month) that in his previous five healthy seasons, he averaged a respectable 7.6 TDs.

Based on historical data, receivers that go over 1,400 yards in a single-season average 10.7 receiving TDs in that year. Julio Jones scored 3 this year. — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) January 1, 2018

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

Parker caught 57 passes for 670 yards over 13 games in 2017, but scored just once, which is fairly improbable for a 6-3, 220-pound receiver who theoretically should pose a problem for defenses on the red zone. As Pro Football Focus’s Scott Barrett pointed out earlier this year, among 51 WRs who got at least 75 targets last season, Parker accounted for the NFL’s lowest passer rating when targeted. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for 2018, but it does leave a lot of room for improvement, and a QB switch back to Ryan Tannehill from Jay Cutler should help.

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

Parker’s former teammate was traded after seven scoreless games to Philadelphia, where in seven more games he scored just twice, including just once on the ground, this after scoring eight rushing TDs in 2016. A full offseason to become integrated into the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning scheme, plus the departure of LeGarrette Blount, would seem to portend more trips to the end zone.

In 2017, Ajayi only had one carry from the opponent’s 5-yard line, and none closer to the goal line (per Pro Football Reference), and that came with Miami. Meanwhile, the Eagles gave Blount 10 carries from inside their opponents’ 5, and Philly’s Corey Clement had four such attempts. Clement is still around, so he could get a piece of the goal-line work Blount left behind, but Ajayi stands to get a few more shots at bulling his way into the end zone than he did last year.

