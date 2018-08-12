

Kristi Toliver read a team statement before Sunday’s game against Dallas. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver walked onto the court just before the national anthem Sunday at Capital One Arena and grabbed the mic. The Mystics and the Dallas Wings were set for a heated battle with playoff positioning on the line, but Toliver and her teammates wanted to address the tension outside of the arena — the white supremacist rally scheduled to begin Sunday evening across the street from the White House.

Toliver’s statement, which the Maryland graduate read from a piece of paper, is the second she has composed in as many years. The Mystics released a team statement after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville a year ago at Toliver’s urging as well.

“While we are set to play a game today, it would be mindless and irresponsible to not mention what’s happening down the street in our great city,” Toliver said. “Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, a rally rooted in racism and hate. Our message against these beliefs and actions remains as strong today as it did a year ago.

“We feel shock at the state of this country and believe that hate should never be granted this platform. We feel our purpose is to love and respect people of all backgrounds; we believe bigotry is never justified; we believe living in true equality; and we believe in [having] the courage to speak out. As our leadership fails to provide this inclusive environment, it is all the more important that we together use our power for good. Continue to acknowledge these issues in your daily lives — speak, act and live with compassion.”

The crowd of 6,362 applauded as Toliver went back to the bench.

