Peterson, 33, is a seven-time Pro Bowl running back, with the 12th-most rushing yards in league history. But he remained unsigned after gaining just 529 yards in 10 games with the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals last season. The Redskins needed help at running back after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and two other backs were also injured. Peterson will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Redskins.

